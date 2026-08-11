The draft rules distinguish between solid and liquid foods. For solid foods, the limits would be calculated for every 100 grams, while liquid foods would be assessed per 100 millilitres.

A solid food would be classified as high in added fat if it contains more than 4.2 grams of added fat per 100 grams. For liquid foods, the threshold would be more than 1.5 grams of added fat per 100 ml.

For added sugar, a solid food containing more than 3 grams per 100 grams would fall into the high-sugar category. For liquids, the proposed limit is more than 2 grams of added sugar per 100 ml.

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The proposed salt limits are more than 0.625 grams per 100 grams for solid foods and more than 0.175 grams per 100 ml for liquids.

The thresholds have been proposed in line with the Dietary Guidelines for Indians, 2024, issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).