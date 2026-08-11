A woman has come under fire online after a disturbing video showed her repeatedly pretending to throw a puppy off a hill, seemingly leaving the animal’s mother terrified and frantic.

A woman has come under fire online after a disturbing video showed her repeatedly pretending to throw a puppy off a hill, seemingly leaving the animal’s mother terrified and frantic. The clip has sparked outrage on social media. In the viral footage, the woman can be seen standing near the edge of a hill while holding the puppy in her arms. She repeatedly makes gestures suggesting that she is throwing the helpless animal down the slope, while continuing to hold it securely.

Scroll to load tweet…

The mother dog, seemingly convinced that her puppy had been thrown over the edge, appeared visibly terrified. In a desperate search for her pup, she raced down the hillside and rummaged through bushes, apparently trying to locate the puppy she believed was missing.

The distressed dog eventually made her way back to the woman, only to find her laughing while still holding the puppy.

The footage has gone viral, with users questioning how anyone could find an animal’s fear and distress amusing. Several social media users condemned the woman for deliberately frightening the mother dog for entertainment.

“This displays the mentality of the person. If they can seemingly commit such acts and enjoy the pain of the most vulnerable and voiceless souls, they will most probably do it with vulnerable humans as well,” a comment read.

The video has since ignited a debate online over cruelty towards animals and the lengths people go to for viral content, with many users calling the act deeply disturbing and heartless.