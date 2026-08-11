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'We Are Scared': Shraddha Walkar's Aunt Claims Anonymous Calls From Pakistan After Raising Justice Delay
Shraddha Walkar’s aunt has claimed she received anonymous calls from Pakistan after speaking about the delay in murder case. Naik, who lives in Vasai, said the calls have frightened her family. She said she will approach Vasai police.
Shraddha Walkar's aunt claims anonymous calls from Pakistan
Four years after the murder of Shraddha Walkar, her paternal aunt Rajal Naik has claimed that she has been receiving anonymous phone calls from Pakistan after speaking publicly about the delay in the case.
Naik, who lives in Vasai in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, said the calls have left her family worried about their safety. She said she has stopped answering calls from unknown international numbers and has kept screenshots of the incoming call records.
“I have documented the call records and will be approaching the police for a probe into who is trying to intimidate us,” Naik told reporters, as mentioned by India Today report.
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Rajal Naik plans to approach police
Naik said she intends to submit the call details and other evidence to Vasai Police. Her allegation comes as she continues to question why the case has taken so long to reach a conclusion.
“Even after four years, Shraddha has not received justice. Ever since I started raising my voice in the media, I have been getting anonymous calls from Pakistan,” she said, adding that her family is frightened.
It is not yet clear who made the calls or whether they were connected to the murder case. The alleged calls will have to be examined by the police before their origin or motive can be established.
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Shraddha Walkar murder case
Walkar, 27, was from Vasai and was living in Delhi with her partner Aaftab Poonawala. Police allege that Poonawala strangled her on 18 May 2022 and later cut her body into pieces before disposing of them at different locations in Delhi.
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Aaftab Poonawala's arrest
Poonawala was arrested on 12 November 2022. The case drew intense public attention and remained in focus nationwide. The trial began in 2023 but the case has remained pending.
Walkar’s father, Vikas Walkar, who had repeatedly sought justice for his daughter, died in 2025.
Shraddha Walkar's aunt's complaint and any subsequent investigation are expected to determine whether the calls were intended to intimidate her and whether they have any link to the case.
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