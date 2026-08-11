Four years after the murder of Shraddha Walkar, her paternal aunt Rajal Naik has claimed that she has been receiving anonymous phone calls from Pakistan after speaking publicly about the delay in the case.

Naik, who lives in Vasai in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, said the calls have left her family worried about their safety. She said she has stopped answering calls from unknown international numbers and has kept screenshots of the incoming call records.

“I have documented the call records and will be approaching the police for a probe into who is trying to intimidate us,” Naik told reporters, as mentioned by India Today report.

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