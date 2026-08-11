India's Ambassador to Israel met MASHAV head Eynat Shlein to expand cooperation in agriculture, water management, and aquaculture. PM Modi and Benjamin Netanyahu also reviewed their Special Strategic Partnership, reaffirming bilateral ties.

India-Israel Development Partnership

India's Ambassador to Israel, J P Singh, met Eynat Shlein, Head of MASHAV, Israel's Agency for International Development Cooperation, in Jerusalem to expand their development partnership. The talks focused on scaling up Centers of Excellence in agriculture, water management capacity-building, and new avenues of cooperation in aquaculture in India.

"Amb JP Singh met Ms Eynat Shlein, Head of MASHAV, Israel's Agency for International Development Cooperation, in Jerusalem today. Discussed the wide-ranging India-Israel development partnership through MASHAV, including Centres of Excellence in agriculture, capacity-building in agriculture and water, and new avenues of cooperation in aquaculture. Exchanged views on further expanding and deepening this impactful partnership," the Indian Embassy in Israel stated on X on Monday.

Amb. JP Singh met Ms. Eynat Shlein, Head of MASHAV – Israel’s Agency for International Development Cooperation, in Jerusalem today. Discussed the wide-ranging India–Israel development partnership through MASHAV, including Centres of Excellence in agriculture, capacity-building… pic.twitter.com/4l5mfAtuHj — India in Israel (@indemtel) August 10, 2026

According to the Israeli government, MASHAV, operating under Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was set up to support partner countries in tackling development hurdles through the sharing of technical expertise and innovation that formed the cornerstone of Israel's own growth.

PMs Modi, Netanyahu Review Strategic Ties

On Thursday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke over the phone with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, as both leaders evaluated advancements under the India-Israel Special Strategic Partnership alongside the ongoing developments in West Asia.

"Received a phone call from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. We reviewed progress on various aspects of the India-Israel Special Strategic Partnership, which continues to grow from strength to strength. We also exchanged views on the current situation in West Asia," PM Modi posted on X after the phone call.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), during their interaction, the two leaders assessed the steady advancement of the Special Strategic Partnership. They reiterated their pledge to further strengthen bilateral ties across various sectors for the shared advantage of both nations.

"The two leaders agreed to remain in touch," the PMO stated.

Free Trade Agreement Talks

Prior to these engagements, India and Israel in July completed the second round of talks for the envisioned India-Israel Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in New Delhi. Representatives from both sides engaged in positive dialogue on critical chapters and reiterated their dedication towards reaching an early agreement on a balanced and mutually beneficial FTA. (ANI)