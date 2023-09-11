From missile strike to insider trading: 10 of the weirdest 9/11 conspiracy theories

Explore 10 bizarre and widely debunked conspiracy theories related to the 9/11 attacks, from claims of controlled demolitions to holographic planes. Despite comprehensive investigations and substantial evidence, these theories persist in some circles.

Conspiracy theories surrounding the events of September 11, 2001, often referred to as 9/11, have proliferated over the years. While many of these theories lack credible evidence and have been widely debunked, they continue to circulate among certain groups. Here are 10 of the weirdest 9/11 conspiracy theories. It's important to note that these conspiracy theories have been debunked by experts and thoroughly investigated. The overwhelming evidence supports the conventional explanation of the 9/11 attacks as the result of a terrorist plot carried out by Al Qaeda using commercial airliners as weapons.

Controlled Demolition: Some conspiracy theorists claim that the World Trade Center towers were brought down by controlled demolitions rather than being destroyed by the impact of the planes and subsequent fires. They argue that the buildings collapsed too neatly and at near-freefall speed.

Missile at the Pentagon: A theory suggests that the Pentagon was not hit by American Airlines Flight 77 but by a missile. Proponents argue that the damage to the building is inconsistent with a plane crash.

No Plane at the Pentagon: This theory goes a step further by claiming that there was no plane involved at the Pentagon attack. Instead, it alleges that the government staged the entire event.

Insider Trading: Some theorists claim that unusual stock trading activity in the days leading up to 9/11 indicates that individuals with inside knowledge of the attacks used it to profit from stock market fluctuations.

Holographic Planes: A bizarre theory suggests that the planes that struck the World Trade Center were holographic projections, not real airplanes. This theory ignores countless eyewitness accounts and physical evidence.

The Pentagon Attack Hole: Some theorists focus on the size of the hole in the Pentagon as evidence that a commercial airliner couldn't have caused it. They argue that a missile or other explosive device must have been responsible.

Thermite Paint: This theory suggests that a form of thermite, a substance used in controlled demolitions, was painted on the support beams of the World Trade Center towers to weaken them and cause their collapse.

WTC 7 Controlled Demolition: In addition to the Twin Towers, conspiracy theorists claim that World Trade Center Building 7 (WTC 7), which also collapsed on 9/11, was brought down by a controlled demolition despite the lack of credible evidence.

Stand-Down Order: Some conspiracy theories argue that the U.S. government allowed the attacks to occur by issuing a "stand-down order" to prevent military intervention.

Advanced Knowledge: This theory alleges that certain government officials and insiders had advance knowledge of the attacks and intentionally allowed them to happen for political or financial gain.