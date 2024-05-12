Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Fresh clashes erupt as civilians lock horns with Pakistani forces in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (WATCH)

    The JKJAAC has been protesting against what it perceives as unjust taxation policies, particularly levies imposed on electricity bills. Last August, the committee staged a similar strike, signaling its steadfast opposition to governmental policies deemed oppressive.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 12, 2024, 10:30 AM IST

    Tensions escalated on Sunday (May 12) as fresh clashes erupted between civilians and the Pakistani Occupational Forces in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). According to reports, dozens of security personnel were beaten by enraged civilians in the latest bout of violence this morning.

    The unrest followed a crippling strike staged on Saturday, which paralysed normal life and saw businesses closed in PoK's capital, Muzaffarabad. The strike, organized to denounce a police crackdown, resulted in a tense standoff between security forces and protersters.

    Protests reverberated across various regions of PoK, including Samahni, Sehansa, Mirpur, Rawalakot, Khuiratta, Tattapani, and Hattian Bala. The strike call was issued by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Action Committee (JKJAAC) following the arrest of several of its leaders and activists in overnight police raids across Muzaffarabad and Mirpur divisions.

    Notably, the committee had announced plans for a long march towards Muzaffarabad on May 11, drawing widespread anticipation.

    The JKJAAC has been protesting against what it perceives as unjust taxation policies, particularly levies imposed on electricity bills. Last August, the committee staged a similar strike, signaling its steadfast opposition to governmental policies deemed oppressive.

    Chief Secretary Dawood Muhammad Bareach of PoK had, in an April 22 letter to the Secretary of the Interior Division in Islamabad, requisitioned six platoons of civil armed forces (CAF) for security purposes.

    Expressing concerns over looming law and order challenges, Bareach cited calls for strikes by "sub-nationalists and other disgruntled subversive elements," aiming to disrupt public services and commercial activities.

    Despite government measures, including the imposition of Section 144 and the declaration of holidays in educational institutions on May 10 and 11, widespread public defiance was witnessed across PoK.

    Last Updated May 12, 2024, 11:21 AM IST
