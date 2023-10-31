Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    French police open fire at woman who threatened to blow up a train station in Paris (WATCH)

    French counter-terrorism police opened fire at the Bibliothèque François-Mitterrand station of Paris on Tuesday morning after a woman threatened to detonate a bomb after screaming “Allahu Akbar”. She reportedly refused to obey Police orders.

    French police open fire at woman who threatened to blow up a train station in Paris (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 31, 2023, 5:50 PM IST

    French counter-terrorism police on Tuesday shot a woman who was reportedly threatening passers-by in southern Paris. The incident occurred at 8:30 and 9:30 am on the RER C line in central Paris, at the Bibliothèque François Mitterrand stop, in the 13th district. Citing a police source, AFP reported that police were warned by calls from passengers who indicated a "completely veiled" woman who was "uttering threats".

    The woman, who was wearing a veil, reportedly threatened to detonate an explosive device. When she refused to comply with police orders, they opened fire. The woman, who was reportedly heard shouting 'Allahu Akbar', sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen and is in critical but stable condition. 

    The Paris prosecutor's office stated that the woman threatened "to blow herself up", adding that police fired one shot.

    The station has been shut down, and law enforcement has established a security perimeter in the area.

    Authorities have initiated two separate investigations, as confirmed by prosecutors. One inquiry will focus on the actions of the woman involved, while the other aims to determine the justification for the police's use of a firearm.

    This incident took place amid heightened tensions in France due to the Israel-Hamas war. Earlier in the month, a teacher was killed, and two individuals were seriously injured at a school in northern France by an attacker who reportedly shouted "Allahu Akbar." In response to this attack, France raised its counter-terrorism security alert to the highest level.

    Last Updated Oct 31, 2023, 5:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shocking 22-year-old Italian woman gets 20 body modifications to transition into a cat; plans for more snt

    Shocking! 22-year-old Italian woman gets 20 body modifications to transition into a cat; plans for more

    Hamas admits: Iran and Hezbollah helped execute October 7 attack on Israel

    Hamas admits: Iran and Hezbollah helped execute October 7 attack on Israel (WATCH)

    Israel Hamas war: 230 empty beds and cribs in Jerusalem amplifies the gravity of hostage crisis (WATCH) snt

    Israel-Hamas war: 230 empty beds and cribs in Jerusalem amplifies the gravity of hostage crisis (WATCH)

    Chinese companies Alibaba and Baidu remove Israel as state from online maps amid Gaza conflict snt

    Chinese companies Alibaba and Baidu remove Israel as state from online maps amid Gaza conflict

    Tensions mount in Bangladesh: Paramilitary troops deployed, law agencies to intensify vigil AJR

    Tensions mount in Bangladesh: Paramilitary troops deployed, law agencies to intensify vigil

    Recent Stories

    Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima to make OTT debut with 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'? Details here

    Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima to make OTT debut with 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'? Details here

    Indias eight core industries have achieved growth in September

    India's eight core industries have achieved growth in September

    Why did Seema Sajdeh divorce Sohail Khan? Is it due To 'other women'? Read this RBA

    Why did Seema Sajdeh divorce Sohail Khan? Is it due To 'other women'? Read this

    Most expensive Apple MacBook Pro with M3 chip may cost you over Rs 7 lakh gcw

    Most expensive Apple MacBook Pro with M3 chip may cost you over Rs 7 lakh

    Acharya Announces Admissions for Academic Year 2024-25

    Acharya Announces Admissions for Academic Year 2024-25

    Recent Videos

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon
    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon