    France's Macron to host PM Modi at iconic Louvre museum for Bastille Day dinner

    More than 200 guests will join Narendra Modi and Emmanuel Macron for the dinner in the Indian PM's honour at the Louvre museum, and are to be treated to a special viewing of a number of iconic works.

    France Emmanuel Macron to host PM Narendra Modi at iconic Louvre museum for Bastille Day dinner
    First Published Jul 10, 2023, 6:15 PM IST

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the guest of honour, will be dining with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Louvre museum during France's Bastille Day celebration, according to Macron's office. The dinner, which will take place on Friday, will be attended by over 200 guests and will include a special viewing of iconic works from the world's largest museum.

    Also read: Bastille Day Parade: France gears up to welcome PM Modi; rehearsals galore, Rafael jets welcomed (WATCH)

    PM Modi, who is visiting France for the fifth time, is scheduled to arrive on Thursday. Prior to the dinner at the Louvre, he will have a private dinner with Macron and also meet with Indian artists who participated in the Namaste France festival, an event that highlights the cultural ties between the two countries.

    On Friday, PM Modi will participate in the traditional Bastille Day military parade, which will showcase a significant Indian contingent. He will engage in further discussions with Macron and also attend a business leader forum, as mentioned by the French presidency.

    France and India, with a strategic partnership spanning 25 years, are currently in negotiations for business deals across various sectors, including defence and energy. However, French government sources indicate that these deals may not be finalized in time for Modi's visit.

    Also read: 'India significantly important': Saint Gobain CEO ahead of PM Modi's visit to France for Bastille Dayhttps://newsable.asianetnews.com/india/india-significantly-important-saint-gobain-ceo-ahead-of-pm-modi-visit-to-france-for-bastille-day-gcw-rxkwnv

