France's Macron to host PM Modi at iconic Louvre museum for Bastille Day dinner

More than 200 guests will join Narendra Modi and Emmanuel Macron for the dinner in the Indian PM's honour at the Louvre museum, and are to be treated to a special viewing of a number of iconic works.

PM Modi, who is visiting France for the fifth time, is scheduled to arrive on Thursday. Prior to the dinner at the Louvre, he will have a private dinner with Macron and also meet with Indian artists who participated in the Namaste France festival, an event that highlights the cultural ties between the two countries.

On Friday, PM Modi will participate in the traditional Bastille Day military parade, which will showcase a significant Indian contingent. He will engage in further discussions with Macron and also attend a business leader forum, as mentioned by the French presidency.

France and India, with a strategic partnership spanning 25 years, are currently in negotiations for business deals across various sectors, including defence and energy. However, French government sources indicate that these deals may not be finalized in time for Modi's visit.

