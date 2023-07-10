Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bastille Day Parade: France gears up to welcome PM Modi; rehearsals galore, Rafael jets welcomed (WATCH)

    Indian Rafale jets reached France where they will take part in the Bastille Day Parade flypast over the Champs Elysees, Paris, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the guest of honour.

    Bastille Day Parade: France gears up to welcome PM Modi; rehearsals galore, Rafael jets welcomed (WATCH) snt
    Indian Rafale jets have arrived in France to participate in the Bastille Day Parade flypast over the Champs Elysees in Paris, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the guest of honour. France's ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain, welcomed the jets on Twitter, expressing excitement for their presence during the Bastille Day celebrations.

    "A warm welcome to France for the Indian Rafale jets that will soar in the skies of Paris on Friday for #BastilleDay!" Lenain wrote on Twitter.

    Bastille Day is a traditional military parade held in Paris on July 14. PM Modi's visit coincides with the 25th anniversary of the "strategic partnership" between France and India. At the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, PM Modi will hold the position of Guest of Honour on France's National Day.

    The Indian Air Force (IAF) flying contingent, consisting of four Rafale aircraft and two C-17 Globemasters, was welcomed by the French Air and Space Force (FASF) on July 8. The joint flypast and march by the Indian Air Force during Bastille Day serve as a testament to the long-standing cooperation between the two nations, particularly in the realm of air power.

    "The flypast and marching by the IAF air warriors on Bastille Day follow a long association that the two nations share, especially in the field of air power," said the statement.

    The official statement highlights the historical contributions of Indian individuals such as Welinkar, Shivdev Singh, HC Dewan, and Jumbo Majumdar, who fought alongside France during the two World Wars. Some of them, including Jumbo Majumdar, were decorated for their courageous actions during the terminal phase of World War II.

    The statement also said, "The Indian Air Force has operated multiple French aircraft starting with the Ouragan." This was followed by fighter aircraft like Breguet Alize, Mystere IVA, SEPECAT Jaguar, Mirage 2000 and now, the Rafale. Helicopters like the Alouette-III & Lama continue to render yeoman services to India, especially in the remote Himalayan areas," it added.

    The official statement highlights Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy as the commander of the Indian Air Force marching contingent. With extensive experience flying the Alouette-III helicopter, Squadron Leader Reddy showcases the expertise and accomplishments of Indian Air Force personnel.

    "As a matter of fact, the IAF marching contingent is commanded by Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, who is an accomplished helicopter pilot. She has also extensively flown the Alouette-III helicopter in her service," said the statement.

    The professional ties between the two air forces have been strengthened through joint flying exercises such as Ex Desert Knight, Garuda, and Orion. This strategic friendship, which has spanned decades, is evident in the sight of Indian Air Force Rafale aircraft flying alongside the French Air and Space Force during Bastille Day celebrations.

