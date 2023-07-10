Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'India significantly important': Saint Gobain CEO ahead of PM Modi's visit to France for Bastille Day

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be the Guest of Honour for this year's Bastille Day Parade. India and France are also celebrating the 25th anniversary of their Strategic Partnership this year. French company Saint Gobain shared a small video welcoming PM Modi as guest of honour and calling 'India significantly important'.

    First Published Jul 10, 2023, 5:15 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit France on July 13 and 14 after being invited as the Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day Parade to celebrate France's National Day. The invitation is even more significant by the fact that this year also commemorates the 25th anniversary of India-France strategic relations.

    Calling 'India a country of significant importance for Saint Gobain's growth',  the company shared a small clip of CEO Benoit Bazin on Twitter and captioned it: "it's a pleasure to welcome @PMOindia@Narendramodi, as guest of honor for  #BastilleDay celebrations.🇮🇳For 25 years now,  India has been a country of significant importance for #SaintGobain’s growth strategy." 

    "We value 25 years of strategic partnership between France and India. Over the years, we have visited 33 industrial sites in India providing the state of the art manufacturing facilities. I am very excited about the future collaboration with India," he added.

    The visit of PM Modi holds significant importance as it aims to strengthen the India-France Strategic Partnership. The French President's diplomatic advisor, Emmanuel Bonne, recently travelled to New Delhi in order to get ready for the visit. His visit was meant to finalise the bilateral agenda and talk about possible results for the two days.

    The upcoming trip to Paris will be centred on important facets of technology transfer, such as the full technology transfer for helicopter engines, the purchase of Rafale fighter fighters for the Indian Navy, and the prospective expansion of the Scorpene submarine assembly line in India.

    French President Emmanuel Macron plans to accompany Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a visit to the Louvre Museum in Paris. The leaders could even have their picture taken in front of the iconic Mona Lisa. PM Modi will also speak at a diaspora event at the La Seine Musicale performing arts venue on Ile Seguin Island in the beautiful Seine River.
     

