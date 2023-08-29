Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan to be released on bail as Islamabad HC suspends Toshakhana case verdict

The announcement followed the reserved verdict, which was scheduled to be delivered on Monday, on Khan's plea challenging his conviction in the Toshakhana corruption case.

In a significant development, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday (August 29) suspended the conviction and three-year sentence of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana corruption case. The awaited verdict was announced by a division bench consisting of IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri.

The announcement followed the reserved verdict, which was scheduled to be delivered on Monday, on Khan's plea challenging his conviction in the Toshakhana corruption case. The case revolved around the alleged unlawful sale of state gifts obtained by Imran Khan and his family during his tenure as the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from 2018 to 2022.

Earlier on August 5, a trial court in Islamabad had found the 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician guilty and sentenced him to three years in prison. This marked a significant setback for Khan, as he was not only convicted but also barred from participating in politics for a duration of five years. This restriction effectively prevented him from contesting any upcoming elections.

The Toshakhana case has been a prominent legal issue that has captured the attention of the nation and beyond. With Khan's conviction now suspended by the Islamabad High Court, the political landscape in Pakistan might witness shifts and changes.

The legal battle has sparked debates over corruption, accountability, and the role of prominent figures in shaping the country's future. The court's decision holds implications not only for Khan but also for the broader political climate in Pakistan.

