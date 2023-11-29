Florida woman pierces boyfriend's eye with rabies needle for looking at other women, pleads not guilty

Sandra Jimenez stabbed the eye of her boyfriend for looking at other women. The shocking incident occurred in Florida’s Miami city on the weekend. The 44-year-old woman has pleaded not guilty and a court hearing will begin soon.

A Florida woman brutally attacked her boyfriend during an argument that escalated quickly causing major injuries to the boyfriend. The incident occurred at the weekend in the couple’s Miami home at the 500 block of Northeast 62nd Street. The escalation led the woman to stab the boyfriend in the eye with their dog's rabies needle.

The boyfriend was on the couch when the event unfolded. He was in an argument with his girlfriend, Sandra Jimenez. The 44-year-old woman lost her cool over her boyfriend for looking at other women. This led to the physical assault of the victim at the hands of Sandra Jimenez.

Also Read: Texas Woman moves to Supreme Court after being denied abortion despite health risks, more women join lawsuit

Upon realizing the extent of the crime she just committed, Sandra Jimenez ran away from the scene. The victim called on the Miami Police and reported the incident. He was quickly taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital for emergency treatment. The Miami Police took a statement from the victim at the hospital. They then reached the couple’s home in the 500 block of Northeast 62nd Street located on the upper side of Miami.

The Police officials found Sandra Jimenez sleeping in a car just outside the home. The officials arrested the 44-year-old preparator on an aggravated battery charge. She is being held under house arrest after pleading not guilty to the charge. Sandra Jimenez revealed that the injuries of her boyfriend were self-inflicted. She has a bond of $7,500 over her as a court hearing will begin soon over the case. A public defendant has already been assigned to Sandra Jimenez.