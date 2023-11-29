Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Texas Woman moves to Supreme Court after being denied abortion despite health risks, more women join lawsuit

    Kimberly Manzano and her husband David Manzano were shocked to hear about the pregnancy complications and the health risks with it. In view of the abortion ban in Texas, the couple has taken the Supreme Court route for relief in the result of an abortion exception. 

    Texas Woman moves to Supreme Court after being denied abortion despite health risks, more women join lawsuit avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 29, 2023, 5:20 PM IST

    A Texas-based woman decided to appeal to the Supreme Court after she was denied an abortion despite carrying serious health risks. The woman went on to seek an abortion with the exception of a health risk as the Texas State has banned abortions. However, the state denied her case as an exception which has caused a stir among many women in the state. 

    Kimberly Manzano, carrying a baby will not be able to see the outside of the hospital even if the pregnancy went through. The Texas woman revealed that the baby she is carrying has a lot of complications due to several abnormalities in the growth stage. An MRI revealed a leakage of spinal fluid due to the spinal cord not having fused, a missing kidney, a defect to the baby’s abdominal wall, and a lack of genitalia.

    Also Read: 12-year-old Israeli boy forced to watch videos of Oct 7 attack during 52-day Hamas captivity

    David Manzano, husband of Kimberly Manzano sought second and third opinions from other doctors but the revelation was the same. Kimberly Manzano seeks an abortion from the state of Texas but the state has so far dismissed her case. This has led the Manzanos to approach the Texas Supreme Court.

    Since the overturning of Roe vs Wade last year, several Republican Party-ruled states have enforced strict bans on abortions. Doctors performing abortions could face prison time and a fine of $100,000. Several women across Texas have joined hands with Kimberly Manzano in her lawsuit in the Texas Supreme Court. 

    The hearing is ongoing in the court and a ruling could take months furthering the health risk of Kimberly Manzano. The lawsuit from the 34-year-old doesn't seek the overturning of the abortion ban in the state but seeks only an exception for her case in the view of health risks caused by the complicated pregnancy. The stricter abortion laws across some states are becoming a hindrance for many women.

    Last Updated Nov 29, 2023, 5:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hamas loses track of many hostages in Gaza angering Israel, truce talks underway between parties in Qatar avv

    Hamas loses track of many hostages in Gaza angering Israel, truce talks underway between parties in Qatar

    H9N2 avian influenza explained: Causes, symptoms and precautions amid recent outbreaks in China snt

    H9N2 avian influenza explained: Causes, symptoms and precautions amid recent outbreaks in China

    Florida woman pierces boyfriend's eye with rabies needle for looking at other women, pleads not guilty avv

    Florida woman pierces boyfriend's eye with rabies needle for looking at other women, pleads not guilty

    12-year-old Israeli boy forced to watch videos of Oct 7 attack during 52-day Hamas captivity snt

    12-year-old Israeli boy forced to watch videos of Oct 7 attack during 52-day Hamas captivity

    Former US President Jimmy Carter makes rare appearance at wife Rosalynn memorial gcw

    Former US President Jimmy Carter makes rare appearance at wife Rosalynn's memorial

    Recent Stories

    Massive decision: Centre to provide free food grains to about 81.35 crore Indians for 5 years

    Massive decision: Centre to provide free food grains to about 81.35 crore Indians for 5 years

    Hamas loses track of many hostages in Gaza angering Israel, truce talks underway between parties in Qatar avv

    Hamas loses track of many hostages in Gaza angering Israel, truce talks underway between parties in Qatar

    Redmi 13C to launch on December 6 in India Here is everything you need to know gcw

    Redmi 13C to launch on December 6 in India; Here's everything you need to know

    IPL 2024: Shubman Gill reveals captaincy plans for Gujarat Titans after donning new role (WATCH) snt

    IPL 2024: Shubman Gill reveals captaincy plans for Gujarat Titans after donning new role (WATCH)

    Spotted Ranbir Kapoor to Deepika Padukone; celebs exude glamour SHG

    Spotted: Ranbir Kapoor to Deepika Padukone; celebs exude glamour

    Recent Videos

    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon