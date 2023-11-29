Texas Woman moves to Supreme Court after being denied abortion despite health risks, more women join lawsuit

Kimberly Manzano and her husband David Manzano were shocked to hear about the pregnancy complications and the health risks with it. In view of the abortion ban in Texas, the couple has taken the Supreme Court route for relief in the result of an abortion exception.

A Texas-based woman decided to appeal to the Supreme Court after she was denied an abortion despite carrying serious health risks. The woman went on to seek an abortion with the exception of a health risk as the Texas State has banned abortions. However, the state denied her case as an exception which has caused a stir among many women in the state.

Kimberly Manzano, carrying a baby will not be able to see the outside of the hospital even if the pregnancy went through. The Texas woman revealed that the baby she is carrying has a lot of complications due to several abnormalities in the growth stage. An MRI revealed a leakage of spinal fluid due to the spinal cord not having fused, a missing kidney, a defect to the baby’s abdominal wall, and a lack of genitalia.

David Manzano, husband of Kimberly Manzano sought second and third opinions from other doctors but the revelation was the same. Kimberly Manzano seeks an abortion from the state of Texas but the state has so far dismissed her case. This has led the Manzanos to approach the Texas Supreme Court.

Since the overturning of Roe vs Wade last year, several Republican Party-ruled states have enforced strict bans on abortions. Doctors performing abortions could face prison time and a fine of $100,000. Several women across Texas have joined hands with Kimberly Manzano in her lawsuit in the Texas Supreme Court.

The hearing is ongoing in the court and a ruling could take months furthering the health risk of Kimberly Manzano. The lawsuit from the 34-year-old doesn't seek the overturning of the abortion ban in the state but seeks only an exception for her case in the view of health risks caused by the complicated pregnancy. The stricter abortion laws across some states are becoming a hindrance for many women.