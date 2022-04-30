Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Florida woman along with a house puts her ‘wonderfully rehabbed’ ex-husband on sale

    Crystal is offering the buyers a one-of-a-kind bargain while advertising her home. If the new tenant agrees to retain Richard, she will reduce the property's listed price. Crystal, who has a real estate licence, made care to construct an enticing listing and posted amusing images of her husband posing around the house.

    Florida woman along with a house puts her wonderfully rehabbed ex husband on sale gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Florida, First Published Apr 30, 2022, 12:39 PM IST

    People frequently try to get rid of outdated items such as furniture and ornamental pieces while moving to a new home. A woman in Florida, on the other hand, is getting rid of a lot more than that. She and her ex-husband have listed their home for sale.

    Crystal Ball, 43, has put one of her homes in the Panama City Beach neighbourhood for $699,000 on the market (approx. Rs 5.3 crore). According to the New York Post, the residence has a pool, a hot tub, three bedrooms, and other luxuries, including her ex-husband, 54-year-old Richard Chaillou. Crystal and Richard had been dating for seven years until splitting up lately. They did, however, divorce on good terms and co-parent their boys while simultaneously running companies together.

    Crystal is offering the buyers a one-of-a-kind bargain while advertising her home. If the new tenant agrees to retain Richard, she will reduce the property's listed price. Crystal, who has a real estate licence, made care to construct an enticing listing and posted amusing images of her husband posing around the house.

    Crystal has referred to Richard as a "wonderfully rehabbed ex-husband" in the photos. While demonstrating the vast property, Richard can be seen flexing his biceps and posing with a plush white tiger. Crystal stated that if the buyer decides to keep him, he will be of more use.

    Also Read | US pilots perform daring mid-air plane swap; watch how stunt ends

    Crystal said in her listing, "This ideal man in the kitchen is a personal chef and server dishing up amazing dishes." She went on to say that Richard's big ears will detect any creaks and will lubricate the fasteners. Furthermore, his "big Italian nose will smell out any scents" and will dispose of the trash on time. Furthermore, Richard's unrivalled strength will aid with the removal of the hot tub cover.

    According to reports, the clever listing has been withdrawn multiple times because listing agents claim it does not follow the regulations. However, Crystal said that it is a typical practise in the United States and that there is nothing special about it.

    Also Read | Viral video: 8-year-old Pakistani boy spotted driving a Toyota Fortuner

    Last Updated Apr 30, 2022, 12:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ukraine President Zelenskyy reveals Russian troops came close to capturing him his family gcw

    Ukraine President Zelenskyy reveals Russian troops came close to capturing him, his family

    Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa agrees to remove brother as PM amid economic crisis gcw

    Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa agrees to remove brother as PM amid economic crisis

    First human H5 bird flu case reported in Colorado, US - adt

    First human H5 bird flu case reported in Colorado, US

    Baby formula industry is misleading pregnant women mothers WHO explains

    Baby formula industry is misleading mothers: WHO explains

    QUAD Summit: US President Joe Biden to meet PM Modi in Tokyo next month, says White House - adt

    QUAD Summit: US President Joe Biden to meet PM Modi in Tokyo next month, says White House

    Recent Stories

    KL Rahul Athiya Shetty sea facing apartment to cost this much drb

    KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty’s sea-facing apartment to cost this much

    iPhone 14 Pro to be available in Gold colour Know all details here gcw

    iPhone 14 Pro to be available in Gold colour? Know all details here

    Patiala clashes Senior cops removed internet suspended till 6pm gcw

    Patiala clashes: Senior cops removed, internet suspended till 6pm

    Ukraine President Zelenskyy reveals Russian troops came close to capturing him his family gcw

    Ukraine President Zelenskyy reveals Russian troops came close to capturing him, his family

    Bihar woman gives massage to cop inside police station; video goes viral - gps

    Bihar woman gives massage to cop inside police station; video goes viral

    Recent Videos

    Dedicate my last years to Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi s Assam event gcw

    'Dedicate my last years to...' Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi's Assam event

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals DC can turn the season around-ayh

    IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals can turn the season around

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC Delhi Capitals needs to start getting that little bit of momentum - Ricky Ponting-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC needs to start getting that little bit of momentum" - Ricky Ponting

    Video Icon
    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital-ycb

    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital

    Video Icon
    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert Jeff M Smith

    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert

    Video Icon