Florida woman along with a house puts her ‘wonderfully rehabbed’ ex-husband on sale

Crystal is offering the buyers a one-of-a-kind bargain while advertising her home. If the new tenant agrees to retain Richard, she will reduce the property's listed price. Crystal, who has a real estate licence, made care to construct an enticing listing and posted amusing images of her husband posing around the house.

People frequently try to get rid of outdated items such as furniture and ornamental pieces while moving to a new home. A woman in Florida, on the other hand, is getting rid of a lot more than that. She and her ex-husband have listed their home for sale.

Crystal Ball, 43, has put one of her homes in the Panama City Beach neighbourhood for $699,000 on the market (approx. Rs 5.3 crore). According to the New York Post, the residence has a pool, a hot tub, three bedrooms, and other luxuries, including her ex-husband, 54-year-old Richard Chaillou. Crystal and Richard had been dating for seven years until splitting up lately. They did, however, divorce on good terms and co-parent their boys while simultaneously running companies together.

Crystal has referred to Richard as a "wonderfully rehabbed ex-husband" in the photos. While demonstrating the vast property, Richard can be seen flexing his biceps and posing with a plush white tiger. Crystal stated that if the buyer decides to keep him, he will be of more use.

Crystal said in her listing, "This ideal man in the kitchen is a personal chef and server dishing up amazing dishes." She went on to say that Richard's big ears will detect any creaks and will lubricate the fasteners. Furthermore, his "big Italian nose will smell out any scents" and will dispose of the trash on time. Furthermore, Richard's unrivalled strength will aid with the removal of the hot tub cover.

According to reports, the clever listing has been withdrawn multiple times because listing agents claim it does not follow the regulations. However, Crystal said that it is a typical practise in the United States and that there is nothing special about it.

