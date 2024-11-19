Tied in chains, Hindu man kidnapped, tortured by gang in Pakistan; chilling video emerges (WATCH)

A harrowing video allegedly from Pakistan has surfaced on social media, highlighting the horrifying plight of the Hindu minority in Sindh and sparking outrage.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 19, 2024, 5:49 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 19, 2024, 5:49 PM IST

A harrowing video allegedly from Pakistan has surfaced on social media, highlighting the horrifying plight of the Hindu minority in Sindh and sparking outrage. In the purported footage, a kidnapped Hindu man is seen being tied to chains, hanging and being tortured by gangsters from the majority community who wanted to pressurize the authorities into releasing one of their detained gang members.

This spine-chilling scenario is not an isolated incident but a reflection of the grim reality faced by Hindus in Sindh.

Video contains disturbing visuals. Viewer's discretion is advised.

Also read: Telangana SHOCKER! Auto driver slaps, attacks BRS leader’s husband with hammer over land-grabbing (WATCH)

According to accounts from Pakistani Hindu refugees, Sindh is overrun by criminal gangs that extort, loot, and kidnap - all from majority community. Backed by zamindars When police arrest a gang member, these groups retaliate by storming Hindu villages and targeting families.

These gangs allegedly use the kidnapped person as bargaining chips to pressure police and government into releasing their men. If police refuses, the victim is killed. If police cave in under pressure due to rising global awareness of treatment of Hindus in Pakistan, the gang wins.

The disturbing video has sparked outrage online, with users strongly condemning the act.

A user wrote, "They will never cease to be what they truly are, barbarians."

Another user commented, "Secularists will cowardly choose silence when it comes to the brutal torture endured by Hindus in Pakistan. They'll turn a blind eye, leaving these Hindus to suffer in silence without even a whisper of protest."

A third user tagged UN Human Rights and US President Donald Trump, demanding strict action against human rights violations of Hindus in Pakistan.

