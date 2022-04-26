Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    US pilots perform daring mid-air plane swap; watch how stunt ends

    The pilots were attempting to board each other's planes while in mid-air, leaving both planes unattended. The two pilots intended to pitch their Cessna 182 aircraft into a synchronised nosedive at 14,000 feet by shutting off the engines and using a custom-made airbrake to keep the planes at a controlled drop speed of 140 mph.

    US pilots perform daring mid air plane swap watch how stunt ends gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Arizona, First Published Apr 26, 2022, 8:41 PM IST

    The first-of-its-kind mid-air "plane swap" attempt by two stunt pilots on Sunday failed after one of the two planes involved spiralled out of control and crashed-landed in Arizona, US. The skydivers - cousins Luke Aikins and Andy Farrington, who were members of the Red Bull Air Force Aviation group - were safe, according to the New York Post, and no injuries were recorded.

    The pilots were attempting to board each other's planes while in mid-air, leaving both planes unattended. The two pilots intended to pitch their Cessna 182 aircraft into a synchronised nosedive at 14,000 feet by shutting off the engines and using a custom-made airbrake to keep the planes at a controlled drop speed of 140 mph. The plan called for the pilots to depart their own planes and jump into each other's planes, crossing over each other mid-air and recovering control in under a minute.

     

    Also Read | Viral video: 8-year-old Pakistani boy spotted driving a Toyota Fortuner

    Only Aikins, however, was able to complete the feat. He skydived into Farrington's unmanned aircraft with success. Meanwhile, Farrington was unable to retain his balance, preventing him from skydiving into Aikins' plane.

    Red Bull had stated on its website that the skydivers would attempt to swap as they plunged toward the ground. However, in the sky, everything went wrong, sending one jet into a spiral before falling to the ground in Arizona.

    According to redbull.com, Aikins has conducted over 21,000 skydives, and his major goal is to continue his professional development. He was reared on a private airstrip where his grandpa started a skydiving centre in the 1960s after returning from the war as a P-47 pilot. Aikins made his first jump at the age of 16 and obtained his pilot's licence.

    Also Read | Thieves use JCB machine to steal money from ATM; watch

    Last Updated Apr 26, 2022, 8:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Viral video: 8 year old Pakistani boy spotted driving a Toyota Fortuner gcw

    Viral video: 8-year-old Pakistani boy spotted driving a Toyota Fortuner

    Saudi restaurant shut for preparing samosas in toilets for over 30 years gcw

    Saudi restaurant shut for preparing samosas in toilets for over 30 years

    Blast reported in Karachi University several injured gcw

    At least 4 killed, several injured in Karachi University blast

    Kane Tanaka world s oldest person passes away in Japan aged 119 gcw

    Kane Tanaka, world's oldest person, passes away in Japan aged 119

    India stresses on two-state solution while expressing concern over violence in Jerusalem at UNSC - adt

    India stresses on two-state solution while expressing concern over violence in Jerusalem at UNSC

    Recent Stories

    Banana to Papaya 5 DIY face scrubs you need to try for glowing skin gcw

    Banana to Papaya: 5 DIY face scrubs you need to try for glowing skin

    Kylian Mbappe for President trends after PSG star receives 10 votes in France elections snt

    'Mbappe for President' trends after PSG star receives 10 votes in France elections

    Woman feeds curd rice to a stray dog; video goes viral - gps

    Woman feeds curd rice to a stray dog; video goes viral

    Watch Unlimited thali at just Rs 50; Elderly couple from Karnataka wins internet's heart-tgy

    Watch: Unlimited thali at just Rs 50; Elderly couple from Karnataka wins internet’s heart

    LIC IPO price band set between Rs 902 and Rs 949 Report gcw

    LIC IPO price band set between Rs 902 and Rs 949: Report

    Recent Videos

    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital-ycb

    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital

    Video Icon
    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert Jeff M Smith

    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert

    Video Icon
    Maldivian environment minister at Raisina Dialogue 2022 on ties with India

    'We Maldivians love India; it is an important partner'

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: No time to dwell in the past for Delhi Capitals DC - Rovman Powell-ayh

    IPL 2022: "No time to dwell in the past for Delhi Capitals" - Rovman Powell

    Video Icon
    Father forced to carry dead child home on bike; gut-wrenching video from Andhra Pradesh

    Father forced to carry dead child home on bike; gut-wrenching video from Andhra Pradesh

    Video Icon