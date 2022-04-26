Viral video: 8-year-old Pakistani boy spotted driving a Toyota Fortuner

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    "Today, we'll demonstrate how an 8-year-old youngster can drive a Toyota Fortuner. Anyone who witnessed Ayan driving was taken aback, and the video quickly went viral. If you appreciate this video, please like, share, and subscribe to our channel," reads the clip's description.

    Islamabad, First Published Apr 26, 2022, 7:10 PM IST

    While it is common to expect spectacular and out-of-the-box actions from children these days, one 8-year-old has astonished the internet with his driving abilities. The little youngster is seen driving a Toyota Fortuner on Pakistani highways in the viral footage. The video begins with the child, known as Ayan, standing in front of a Toyota Fortuner with his 10-year-old sister.

    Ayan can then be seen opening the SUV's door and sitting in the driver's seat, proudly displaying his driving ability. In addition, he drives the automobile on a road with a few other vehicles going by. While you may be wondering how the young boy was able to view the road and handle breaks, he perched on the edge of the seat owing to his short height, to get his feet to the accelerator and brake pedals while navigating the road. He was also not wearing a seat belt. At no time in the video does the child look unsure; instead, he appears confident and at ease behind the wheel.

    The video has gone viral on social media, with many people condemning the behaviour. Netizens also chastised the child's parents for endangering his and others' lives.

