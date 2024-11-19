'Will demolish Ram Mandir, build mosque again': Bangladeshi Islamist openly calls for attack on India (WATCH)

A recent viral video featuring a radical Bangladeshi Islamist has sparked widespread outrage after he issued an open threat against India, vowing to demolish the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and rebuild a mosque in its place.

Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 19, 2024, 5:24 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 19, 2024, 5:24 PM IST

The inflammatory remarks have raised alarms in India, as the individual declared, "We are working to make India an Islamic state. Just wait a while. Islamic youth, be prepared with whatever you have, for India must be attacked."

"We will demolish the Ram Temple and build a mosque again. Will slap Narendra Modi on both his cheeks with shoes. The game will be played with them, we are ready," the radical Bangladeshi Islamist further declared.

This video comes amid growing concerns over the safety of religious minorities in Bangladesh, particularly the Hindu community. Recent weeks have seen a disturbing rise in attacks on Hindu homes, businesses, and religious sites, raising alarms among human rights organizations. The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council reported over 2,000 attacks on Hindus since the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government in August.

In response to the violence, Bangladesh's Chief Advisor, Muhammad Yunus, on Sunday, downplayed the situation, calling reports of communal violence “exaggerated propaganda” designed to destabilize the country. Yunus acknowledged that violence had occurred but insisted that it was political in nature and was being “given a communal colour” by certain groups. He emphasized that massive security measures had been taken to ensure peaceful Durga Puja celebrations, even as reports from the Hindu community highlighted ongoing safety concerns.

Despite Yunus’s assurances, the situation has drawn international attention. During his Independence Day address in August, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep concern over the escalating attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, urging for the restoration of peace. In response, Yunus promised that the Bangladesh government would ensure the safety of its minority populations.

However, the growing unrest, coupled with the radical rhetoric from figures like the one in the viral video, has prompted further scrutiny of the situation.

"Such open threats are a clear act of aggression! India will never bow to radical forces. We stand united under the leadership of PM Modi, and no one will stop the progress of our nation. This rhetoric will only strengthen our resolve!" responded one user on X.

Another irked user said, "Bangladeshis should be permanently banned from entering India."

"It's deeply concerning to hear such radical statements. The idea of attacking India and demolishing the Ram Mandir is not only provocative but also disrespectful to our cultural and religious heritage. It's crucial to stand united and strong against such threats, ensuring that peace and harmony prevail in our nation," remarked a third user.

