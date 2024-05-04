Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Flood and landslide wreak havoc in Indonesia, Sulawesi island mourns 14 lives lost

    Over 100 individuals have been relocated to mosques or the homes of relatives outside the affected zones, informed National Disaster Management Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari on Saturday.

    Torrential rain wreaked havoc on Indonesia's Sulawesi island, triggering a deadly flood and landslide that claimed the lives of at least 14 people, officials confirmed on Saturday (May 4). The disaster unfolded after relentless rainfall pounded the region since Thursday, leading to a devastating landslide in the Luwu district of South Sulawesi province, according to Mexianus Bekabel, the local rescue chief.

    It is reportedly said that floodwaters rose up to 3 meters (10 feet) in some areas, affecting 13 sub-districts as water and mud inundated the region. The calamity left more than 1,000 homes in shambles, with 42 structures swept off their foundations.

    In response to the crisis, a dedicated search and rescue team were put in place to evacuate stranded residents, using rubber boats and various vehicles. Over 100 individuals have been relocated to mosques or the homes of relatives outside the affected zones, informed National Disaster Management Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari on Saturday.

    Indonesia, a vast archipelago comprising over 17,000 islands, frequently grapples with seasonal downpours that trigger landslides and floods. Millions of Indonesians reside in mountainous regions or fertile floodplains, making them vulnerable to such natural disasters.

    The recent catastrophe in Sulawesi echoes similar tragedies that befell the region in April, when heavy rains unleashed deadly landslides in the Tana Toraja district, claiming the lives of 20 individuals. Similarly, in another incident earlier this year, at least 15 people perished, with two others reported missing, after landslides struck central Indonesia.

    Efforts to address the aftermath of these calamities have been challenging, particularly due to the rugged terrain of the affected areas. Rescue operations are underway, with officials navigating through debris and rubble in search of survivors amidst the destruction caused by the landslides.

