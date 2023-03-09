Explained: Why are Argentina and United Kingdom at loggerheads again over Falkland Islands?

The archipelago, located in the South Atlantic Ocean, has been under British control since 1833. However, Argentina has claimed sovereignty over the islands since the early 19th century, leading to a series of conflicts and tensions between the two countries. Girish Linganna decodes the territorial dispute

Last week, the Argentine Foreign Ministry announced that the government has once again extended a request to the United Kingdom to reopen negotiations concerning the sovereignty of the Falkland Islands. This action is merely one addition to Argentina's persistent claim over the British-controlled islands, dating back to the 1982 war. For reference, the Falkland Islands are located in the South Atlantic and are positioned around 600 kilometres away from the Argentine mainland.



During the G20 summit in India, Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero presented a proposal to recommence discussions regarding sovereignty over the Falkland Islands to his British counterpart, James Cleverly.

The government of Argentina invited the United Kingdom to conduct a meeting to resolve the ongoing dispute concerning the Falkland Islands at the United Nations. In response, British Foreign Minister Cleverly stated via Twitter that the Falkland Islands are under British sovereignty, with its people having the right to determine their own future. Moreover, they have already decided to remain a self-governing UK overseas territory.

The Falkland Issue

The Falkland Islands, also known as the Malvinas, have been a long-standing issue between Argentina and the United Kingdom. The archipelago, located in the South Atlantic Ocean, has been under British control since 1833. However, Argentina has claimed sovereignty over the islands since the early 19th century, leading to a series of conflicts and tensions between the two countries. In this article, we will provide a historical and political analysis of the Argentina-Falkland issue.

The Historical Context

The Falkland Islands were discovered by Europeans in the 16th century and were claimed by Spain. However, the islands were abandoned in the 18th century, and in 1764, France established a settlement on the islands. The British also established a settlement in 1765, but they abandoned it in 1774. In 1820, Argentina declared independence from Spain and claimed sovereignty over the Falkland Islands. However, the British re-established their presence in 1833 and have maintained control ever since.

The Falklands War

The most significant conflict between Argentina and the United Kingdom over the Falkland Islands occurred in 1982. In April of that year, Argentine forces invaded the islands, prompting a response from the British government. The ensuing conflict lasted ten weeks and resulted in the deaths of 649 Argentine military personnel, 255 British military personnel, and three Falkland Islanders. The war ended with an Argentine surrender on June 14, 1982.

Political Tensions

Since the end of the Falklands War, tensions between Argentina and the United Kingdom have remained high. Argentina continues to claim sovereignty over the islands, while the United Kingdom maintains that the Falkland Islanders have the right to self-determination. In recent years, there have been several incidents that have increased tensions between the two countries. In 2012, for example, Argentina seized a British-flagged oil rig operating near the Falkland Islands

International Law

The issue of sovereignty over the Falkland Islands is complicated by international law. The United Nations Charter recognises the principle of self-determination for all peoples. However, it also recognises the territorial integrity of states. In this case, Argentina claims that the principle of self-determination should apply to the Falkland Islanders, who are of Argentine descent. The United Kingdom argues that the principle of self-determination should apply to the current inhabitants of the islands.

The Oil Factor

One factor that has contributed to tensions between Argentina and the United Kingdom is the discovery of oil reserves in the waters surrounding the Falkland Islands. In 2010, British companies began drilling for oil in the area, prompting protests from Argentina. Argentina argues that it has a right to a share of the oil revenues because it claims sovereignty over the islands. The United Kingdom maintains that it has the right to exploit the resources because it controls the islands.

Views of Falkland Islanders

The views of Falkland Islanders are an essential factor in any discussion of sovereignty over the islands. In a referendum held in March 2013, 99.8 per cent of Falkland Islanders voted to remain a British Overseas Territory. The referendum was seen as a clear indication of the wishes of the islanders and has been cited by the United Kingdom as evidence that they have a right to self-determination. The Falkland Islands are home to approximately 3,500 inhabitants, including descendants of British settlers who have been there for about eight or nine generations. While a significant number of immigrants from Chile reside on the islands, they still possess a distinctively British atmosphere.

Diplomacy at Work

Despite ongoing tensions between Argentina and the United Kingdom over the Falkland Islands, there have been efforts to resolve the issue through diplomacy. In 2016, for example, the then-Argentinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reportedly held productive discussions with the British Foreign Office Minister Alan Duncan, where they agreed to take necessary action in order to eliminate barriers that hinder the economic growth and sustainable development of the Falkland Islands, specifically in the areas of trade, fishing, shipping, and hydrocarbons.



Both nations had come to an agreement to escalate non-stop air services from the Falkland Islands, encompassing "an increase of two stopovers per month in mainland Argentina, one eastbound and one westbound." There would also be a focus on expediting the genetic identification procedure of anonymous Argentine military personnel who lost their lives in the Falklands conflict of 1982.

The future of the Falkland Islands issue remains uncertain. While tensions between Argentina and the United Kingdom have eased somewhat in recent years, both countries continue to hold firm to their positions on sovereignty over the islands. The discovery of oil reserves in the area has added another layer of complexity to an already complicated issue. Ultimately, any resolution will likely require compromise from both sides.

Don't Miss: Under Modi, India more likely to respond to Pak provocations with force than in the past: US Intel Report

Don't Miss: Afghanistan is the world's most repressive country for women: United Nations