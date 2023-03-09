Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Under Modi, India more likely to respond to Pak provocations with force than in the past: US Intel report

    'Each side's perception of heightened tensions raises the risk of conflict, with violent unrest in Kashmir or a militant attack in India being potential flashpoints,' the US intel assessment read.

    Under PM Modi, India more likely to respond with military force to Pak provocations than in the past: US Intel report
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Mar 9, 2023, 10:27 AM IST

    Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is more likely than in the past to respond with military force to perceived or real Pakistani provocations, a latest United States intelligence report has said.

    The Annual Threat Assessment of the US Intelligence Community, released by the office of the Director of National Intelligence, delved into India-Pakistan relations. The report states, 'Crises between India and Pakistan are of particular concern because of the risk of an escalatory cycle between two nuclear-armed states. New Delhi and Islamabad probably are inclined to reinforce the current calm in their relationship following both sides' renewal of a ceasefire along the Line of Control in 2021.'

    Also Read: Why the SUV-size Nisar mission will give India a huge advantage

    'However, Pakistan has a long history of supporting anti-India militant groups, and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is more likely than in the past to respond with military force to perceived or real provocations. Each side's perception of heightened tensions raises the risk of conflict, with violent unrest in Kashmir or a militant attack in India being potential flashpoints,' the US intel assessment read.

    The report also noted that India's relations with China, too, remain 'strained' in the wake of the Galwan Valley clash of 2020.

    'While India and China have engaged in bilateral border talks and resolved border points, relations will remain strained in the wake of the countries' lethal clash in 2020, the most serious in a decade. The expanded military postures by both India and China along the disputed border elevate the risk of armed confrontation between two nuclear powers that might involve direct threats to US persons and interests and calls for US intervention. Previous standoffs have demonstrated that persistent low-level friction on the Line of Actual Control has the potential to escalate swiftly,' the report said.

    Also Read: Russia may run out of money in 2024, we need foreign investors, claims oligarch

    Last Updated Mar 9, 2023, 10:27 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 4th Test: PMs Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese delight Ahmedabad crowd; Australia bats against India-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 4th Test: PM Modi's cricket diplomacy with Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese

    How dare US President Joe Biden slams Republicans for playing down January 6 Capitol attack AJR

    'How dare…': US President Joe Biden slams Republicans for playing down January 6 Capitol attack

    Russia Ukraine war: Zelenskyy vows revenge as video of POW's 'murder' after last cigarette drag haunts world AJR

    Russia-Ukraine war: Zelenskyy vows revenge as video of POW's 'murder' after last cigarette drag haunts world

    Wine theft Former Beauty queen partner sentenced for stealing 45 bottles worth USD 1 7 million in Spain gcw

    Wine theft: Former beauty queen, partner sentenced for stealing 45 bottles worth $1.7 million

    Japan s new rocket H3 fails after lift, officials issue distruct command; check details AJR

    Japan's new rocket H3 fails after lift, officials issue destruct command; check details

    Recent Stories

    WPL 2023, GG vs RCB: Gujarat Giants scripts maiden win, hands Royal Challengers Bangalore third successive drubbing-ayh

    WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants scripts maiden win, hands Royal Challengers Bangalore third successive drubbing

    Satish Kaushik once wanted to marry pregnant Neena Gupta; here's what he said vma

    Satish Kaushik once wanted to marry pregnant Neena Gupta; here's what he said

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 4th Test: PMs Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese delight Ahmedabad crowd; Australia bats against India-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 4th Test: PM Modi's cricket diplomacy with Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese

    Excise policy case: BRS MLC Kavitha reaches Delhi, to appear before ED for questioning on March 11 AJR

    Excise policy case: BRS MLC Kavitha reaches Delhi, to appear before ED for questioning on March 11

    Instagram down for several users, outage reported in India, US and UK; check details AJR

    Instagram down for several users, outage reported in India, US and UK; check details

    Recent Videos

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon