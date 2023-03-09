Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Afghanistan is world's most repressive country for women': United Nations

    As for the ban on university education, the Taliban government has said that some of the subjects being taught were not in line with Afghan and Islamic values.

    First Published Mar 9, 2023, 1:05 PM IST

    In a grim assessment on International Women's Day, the United Nations said that Afghanistan has become the most repressive in the world for women and girls since the Taliban takeover in August 2021.

    In a statement, the UN Mission on Wednesday said that Afghanistan's new rulers have shown an almost "singular focus on imposing rules that leave most women and girls effectively trapped in their homes."

    The Taliban, despite initial promises of a more moderate stance, have imposed harsh measures since seizing power as the United States and NATO forces were in the final weeks of their pullout from Afghanistan after two decades of war.

    It can be seen that girls are banned from education beyond sixth grade and women are barred from working, studying, traveling without a male companion, and even going to parks or bath houses.

    It is also said that women must also cover themselves from head to toe and are barred from working at national and international non-governmental organizations, disrupting the delivery of humanitarian aid.

    In a statement, Roza Otunbayeva, special representative of the UN secretary-general and head of the UN political mission in Afghanistan said, "Afghanistan under the Taliban remains the most repressive country in the world regarding women's rights."

    Roza told the UN Security Council in New York that "the Taliban claim to have united the country, but they have also severely divided it by gender." The Taliban tell the UN "that this gender segregation is not a significant issue and is being addressed" and "they say they should be judged on other achievements," she said.

    "Half of the country's potential doctors, scientists, journalists, and politicians are shut away in their homes, their dreams crushed and their talents confiscated," Roza said.

    "It has been distressing to witness their methodical, deliberate, and systematic efforts to push Afghan women and girls out of the public sphere," she added.

    As for the ban on university education, the Taliban government has said that some of the subjects being taught were not in line with Afghan and Islamic values.

