Who is Charlotte Chopin, the 100-year-old French yoga teacher honoured with Padma Shri?

Charlotte Chopin, a prominent fitness personality in France is all set to be officially awarded India’s fourth highest civilian award ie, Padma Shri on Friday on the occasion of India's 75th Republic Day. The French Yoga teacher brought a fitness revolution to France.

India conferred its fourth highest civilian award, Padma Shri to Charlotte Chopin on Friday the Republic Day. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Charlotte Chopin for the first time in Paris last year when he was on a France tour to attend the Bastille Day Parade. Charlotte Chopin brought a yoga revolution to France.

Though she herself started doing Yoga at the age of 50 but aced it quickly. Charlotte Chopin began teaching Yoga in France in 1982. Her popularity grew in big numbers as the age of fitness expanded. Yoga is one of the most prominent practices in the French nation for those pursuing fitness and mental peace. Charlotte Chopin has been a key element in that aspect.

The 100-year-old to this day teaches Yoga in Paris and has achieved remarkable fitness despite her old age. People close to her reveal that her energy is unmatchable. Charlotte Chopin likes to visit her friends and go shopping in Paris. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke about her in a Man Ki Baat session.

Yoga has not only reached the West but even many other parts of the world which has happened due to the small contributions made by many like Charlotte Chopin. The Indian leadership decided to award the contribution of Charlotte Chopin in the form of Padma Shri. The 100-year-old woman will receive her award in a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Friday evening.

The ceremony is also coinciding with the presence of French President Emmanuel Macron in New Delhi. Emmanuel Macron is the chief guest for India's iconic Republic Day parade. The 46-year-old leader touched down in India on Thursday and visited Jaipur, Rajasthan. He also was part of the roadshow held by Narendra Modi in the evening.