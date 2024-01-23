Explained: How is the Myanmar Rebel crisis impacting India, what is the latest spillover effect?

The fight for power in Myanmar is expected to get intense as the Three Brotherhood Alliance has successfully displaced the ruling military junta from Laukkai near the China border. India expects more heat as the fight unfolds at the Myanmar border which is why it is moving to fence the border.

The fight between the ruling Military Junta and the Three Brotherhood Alliance has gotten intense in Myanmar. The Three Brotherhood Alliance which consists of the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), the Ta'ang National Liberation Army, and the Arakan Army on Friday announced the capture of Laukkai which is the military headquarters of the ruling Military Junta.

The fall of Laukkai at the hands of the trio group has created a desperate situation for the military junta. Laukkai town is bordered by China thus serving as a key link for the Military Junta and China for arms shipment. However, now that Laukkai has shifted away from the ruling faction, Myanmar is expected to concur more intense power struggle.

The Military Junta also known as the Myanmar Military organized a coup in 2021 to overthrow the democratically elected government in Myanmar. Since then, the military junta has been ruling and overseeing various human rights violations in the country. In October last year, the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), the Ta'ang National Liberation Army, and the Arakan Army came together and formed the Three Brotherhood Alliance to take on the dictatorial regime.

Since then, the military junta has faced its biggest challenge since forcefully coming into power. The fierce fight from the Three Brotherhood Alliance has already resulted in the fleeing of 8,000 people from the Myanmar military. Post the fall of Laukkai, the number of military personnel opting out is expected to increase significantly.

How is the Myanmar Rebel crisis impacting India?

India lost a key partner in the region when Aung San Suu Kyi's government fell through the military coup in 2021. The dictatorial policies and torturous treatment from the military forced the Myanmarese people to flee from the country and illegally enter bordering nations. This also includes India as the Myanmar crisis shot the number of illegal immigrants entering the North East region.

The recent Myanmar Rebel crisis has unleashed another wave of illegal immigrants into India. Last week, 276 Myanmarese soldiers entered India from the Bandukbanga village at the India-Myanmar-Bangladesh trijunction and asked for help from the Assam Rifles regiment of the Indian Army. The authorities have successfully sent back 184 soldiers.

The Indian Home Minister Amit Shah quickly reacted to the development and announced the fencing of the India-Myanmar border. He also hinted towards ending the free movement treaty with Myanmar under which people from both sides can enter each other's territory up to 16 kilometres without any travel documents. India is expecting intense months for Myanmar as the fight for power unfolds.