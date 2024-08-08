Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'End brutal targeting of Hindus': US Congressman Krishnamoorthi's appeal to Bangladesh's interim Govt

    Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has strongly condemned the recent violence in Bangladesh, particularly the brutal attacks on Hindus.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 8, 2024, 9:54 AM IST

    Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has strongly condemned the recent violence in Bangladesh, particularly the brutal attacks on Hindus. He has called on the interim government, which is scheduled to be sworn in on Thursday, to address the unrest across the country and ensure that those responsible for the violence are brought to justice.

    The interim government, led by Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus, will officially take office in Bangladesh on Thursday.

    “As Bangladesh prepares to swear in its interim government, I urge all government officials, the new administration and police chief, and the people of Bangladesh to do all they can to end the violence that has emerged across the country, including the brutal targeting of the country’s Hindu minority, their homes, businesses, and their temples,” Krishnamoorthi said in a statement on Wednesday.

    He further emphasized that the violence in Bangladesh must end and those responsible must be held accountable to help the nation move forward. He pledged to closely monitor the situation in coordination with the US State Department.

    Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries also expressed deep concern and sadness over the recent violence, casualties, and human rights abuses in Bangladesh. He stressed that the new leadership in Bangladesh must uphold democratic principles and the rule of law, thoroughly investigate the attacks, hold the perpetrators accountable, and seek justice for the victims.

    “Under the leadership of the Biden-Harris administration, the United States will continue to closely monitor the situation unfolding and we encourage all parties to refrain from further violence,” he said.

