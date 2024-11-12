35 killed, over 43 injured after car rams crowd in China's Zhuhai; chilling video shows bodies on road| WATCH

At least 35 people were killed and 43 others were injured, after a driver rammed his car into people exercising at a sports center in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai.

35 killed, over 43 injured after car rams crowd in China's Zhuhai; chilling video shows bodies on road (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 12, 2024, 5:04 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 12, 2024, 5:11 PM IST

In a disturbing incident, at least 35 people were killed and 43 others were injured, after a driver rammed his car into people exercising at a sports center in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai.

Authorities detained the 62-year-old driver, identified only by his surname, Fan, as investigations continue.

Horrific visuals from the scene showed bodies lying across the road, as the medical team rushed for aid.

Also read: BJP will identify, remove every infiltrator from India: HM Amit Shah's big statement (WATCH)

The incident, happening on the eve of the Zhuhai Airshow, faces heavy censorship in China, with limited social media visibility and removed news reports. It is yet to be ascertained if it was an attack or an accident.

The police statement said the vehicle knocked down a number of of pedestrians Monday evening. Dozens of people were lying prone on the running track in the sports center in the videos.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Tip of blade still in skull: US man recounts horror surviving 11 stab wounds to protect woman; see viral post shk

Tip of blade still in skull: US man recounts horror surviving 11 stab wounds to protect woman; see viral post

SHOCKING Thai woman discovers surgical needle left in vagina after 18 years of pain gcw

SHOCKING! Thai woman discovers surgical needle left in body after 18 years of pain

Breaking Wedding Norms: 29 Couples tie Knot in no-clothes ceremony at Jamaican resort; READ anr

Breaking Wedding Norms: 29 couples tie knot in no-clothes ceremony at Jamaican resort; READ

Donald Trump asks Elon Musk, his son to join family photo; Internet says 'wholesome moment' (WATCH) shk

Donald Trump asks Elon Musk, his son to join family photo; Internet says 'wholesome moment' (WATCH)

Bombshell satellite images indicate China working on nuclear reactor for new aircraft carrier; see pics shk

Bombshell satellite images indicate China working on nuclear reactor for new aircraft carrier; see pics

Recent Stories

Improve your credit rating: Try these effective tips to boost CIBIL score dmn

Improve your credit rating: Try these effective tips to boost CIBIL score

Kerala health minister Veena George warns of dengue, leptospirosis amid rise in cases dmn

Kerala health minister Veena George warns of dengue, leptospirosis amid rise in cases

From Rs 10 lakh to Rs 7.26 crore: How ICICI Prudential Multi-Asset fund transformed? gcw

From Rs 10 lakh to Rs 7.26 crore: How ICICI Prudential Multi-Asset fund transformed?

Breast Cancer Treatment: Know the impact of hormonal therapy called Tamoxifen RBA

Breast Cancer Treatment: Know the impact of hormonal therapy called Tamoxifen

Sofia Ansari MMS video leaked: Check out Pakistani Instagram influencer's net worth, other details gcw

Sofia Ansari MMS video leaked: Check out Instagram influencer's net worth, other details

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon