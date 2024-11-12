35 killed, over 43 injured after car rams crowd in China's Zhuhai; chilling video shows bodies on road| WATCH

At least 35 people were killed and 43 others were injured, after a driver rammed his car into people exercising at a sports center in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai.

In a disturbing incident, at least 35 people were killed and 43 others were injured, after a driver rammed his car into people exercising at a sports center in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai.

Authorities detained the 62-year-old driver, identified only by his surname, Fan, as investigations continue.

Horrific visuals from the scene showed bodies lying across the road, as the medical team rushed for aid.

Also read: BJP will identify, remove every infiltrator from India: HM Amit Shah's big statement (WATCH)

The incident, happening on the eve of the Zhuhai Airshow, faces heavy censorship in China, with limited social media visibility and removed news reports. It is yet to be ascertained if it was an attack or an accident.

The police statement said the vehicle knocked down a number of of pedestrians Monday evening. Dozens of people were lying prone on the running track in the sports center in the videos.

Latest Videos