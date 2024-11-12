Tip of blade still in skull: US man recounts horror surviving 11 stab wounds to protect woman; see viral post

In a tell-all Reddit post, a 22-year-old man from Daphne City in Alabama, United States recounted surviving a deadly knife attack while defending his neighbor, an ordeal that left him with a blade tip permanently lodged in his skull.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 12, 2024, 6:08 PM IST

In a tell-all Reddit post, a 22-year-old man from Daphne City in Alabama, United States recounted surviving a deadly knife attack while defending his neighbor, an ordeal that left him with a blade tip permanently lodged in his skull. The harrowing account, shared on Reddit, has quickly gone viral as users are not only left stunned but moved by his extraordinary bravery. 

In a Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA) shared by username lateu123, the man recalled hearing a violent commotion involving his neighbor, and without hesitation, he intervened to protect her from an assailant wielding a knife. The struggle escalated, and soon he found himself locked in a life-or-death battle with the attacker, each stabbing the other repeatedly.

“For about 20 minutes, we fought, stabbing each other,” he shared. “Nine times in the head, twice in the neck. Despite suffering multiple brutal injuries, he fought. By the time help arrived, he was teetering between life and death, lying in a pool of his own blood. "I bled out and was found dead/dying upon arrival," he wrote.

"It was a lot of back and forth, and I remember slipping in blood and guts, my wounds were head and hand neck, his wounds were to the abdomen. It ended when we couldn’t stand to fight any longer," the man shared.

Emergency responders swiftly airlifted him to a nearby hospital.

"Life flighted to a hospital where I later caught spinal meningitis and almost died again. I still have the tip of the blade lodged in my skull," the man shared.

The chilling details left readers in awe of his resilience and courage, as he shared that he chose to act on instinct, putting himself at tremendous risk to defend another.

When asked if he would do it again?, the man simply agrees.

