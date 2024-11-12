SHOCKING! Thai woman discovers surgical needle left in body after 18 years of pain

A Thai woman endured 18 years of chronic pain after a needle was left in her vagina during childbirth. Multiple attempts to remove the needle have been delayed due to its shifting position, causing financial and emotional strain.

A Thai woman, who has been enduring intense pain for the nearly two decades, have found that a nursing staff accidentally left a needle in her vagina during post-childbirth suturing at a hospital in Narathiwat province. According to The Independent, this 36-year-old lady from the province of Narathiwat remembered the incident that happened 18 years ago when a nurse stitched her up after giving birth and unintentionally dropped the needle into her vagina.

There were futile attempts to recover the needle; one doctor allegedly attempted "using his fingers" to find and extract it, but to no effect. The doctor decided to keep suturing without taking out the needle out of concern for more blood loss from the delay.

She soon developed chronic lower abdominal pain, with flare-ups of extreme anguish that became a regular occurrence. She contacted the NGO Pavena Foundation for Children and Women on November 4 in response to this, asking for their assistance. The Pavena Foundation claims that this discomfort continued for years, impairing her quality of life and forcing her to seek treatment at last, over twenty years later.

Her greatest suspicions were verified by an X-ray last year, which showed that the needle was remained in her vagina. She was sent to the Songkhla province for surgery to have it removed by doctors at a nearby hospital. However, the procedure has faced repeated delays because the needle shifts position, complicating the surgical plan.

She underwent repeated hospital stays for continuous monitoring in the meantime, often up to four times each month. In addition to taking a toll on her body and mind, these frequent visits have also put a strain on her money, adding to the already heavy load of an experience that has lasted almost 20 years.

"Her family is poor, so she asked Pavena to help," the foundation said on its website last week, according to The Independent. Pawina Hongsakul, head of the Pavena Foundation, took swift action upon learning of the woman’s situation. She reached out to a public hospital and arranged an appointment to ensure she received the necessary treatment.

In an effort to lessen the hardship of travel and the costs associated with the woman's protracted medical experience, Hongsakul also worked with the province's department of social development and human security to arrange transportation help for her frequent visits.

