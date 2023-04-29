Dutch court orders sperm donor who fathered 550 children to stop

A court in the Netherlands banned a man from donating any more of his sperm after he was suspected of fathering more than 550 children. The man named Jonathan Jacob Meijer aged 41, could be fined more than 100,000 Euros (Rs 90,41,657) if he tries to donate again.

According to the report, he was barred from contributing to reproductive clinics in the Netherlands in 2017 when it was discovered that he had fathered more than 100 children. But he did not stop and continued donating sperm abroad and online.

According to various media reports, the court also ordered Jonathan to write to clinics throughout the world and urge them to destroy any of his sperm they had on hand, excluding dosages earmarked for parents who have already had children with him. The stunning information was made public after a foundation and the mother of one of the children sued him in The Hague.

According to Dutch clinical recommendations, a donor should not have more than 25 children in 12 homes. However, the judges stated that the man had assisted in the birth of between 550 and 600 children since he began donating sperm in 2007.

As a result, the court "prohibits the defendant from donating his sperm to new prospective parents after the entry of this judgement," said judge Thera Hesselink on Friday.

The man is also barred from contacting any potential parents "with the hope that he would be willing to donate sperm, advertise his services to prospective parents, or join any organisation that establishes contact between prospective parents," according to the judge. This is the latest in a long line of fertility scandals in the Netherlands.