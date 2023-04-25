Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Let's finish the job': Joe Biden launches re-election bid for 2024 US Presidential polls

    The announcement comes on the four-year anniversary of when Joe Biden declared for the White House in 2019, promising to heal the "soul of the nation" amid the turbulent presidency of Donald Trump.

    First Published Apr 25, 2023, 6:49 PM IST

    After months of rumours surrounding his future plans, US President Joe Biden on Tuesday officially revealed his intention to run for office again.  He released a video titled Freedom where montages of the January 6 Capitol Hill riots and abortion rights protests and said that he is fighting for “more freedom, more rights”.

    The president, who is 80 years old, has pleaded with voters to give him one more chance to "finish the job," claiming that his advanced age will not affect his capacity to lead.

    Also Read | Prince Harry to sit 10 rows behind from other royals at King Charles' coronation: Report

    "When I ran for president four years ago, I said we are in a battle for the soul of America. And we still are," the president said in the video. In his campaign video introduction, Biden said that his government will benefit the American people more than any other.

    With the description, "As Americans, we believe in freedom and liberty—and we believe that our democracy will only be as strong as our willingness to fight for it," US Vice President Kamala Harris also posted the same video.

    The video and the announcement will probably shock the Republican camp, which is still debating whether to endorse former president Donald Trump, who has the backing of various GOP groups. However, if Florida governor Ron DeSantis decides to enter the race, the situation may change.

    If elected, Biden, who would be 86 at the end of a second term, is relying on his legislative accomplishments from his first term and more than 50 years of experience in Washington to win re-election in a country that is sharply divided.

    Also Read | US set to issue over a million visas to Indians this year

    Last Updated Apr 25, 2023, 6:49 PM IST
