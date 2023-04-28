Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Royal Mail unveils 4 new stamps to mark King Charles' coronation; Here's what they represent

    The four stamps, which are based on freshly commissioned wood engravings by artist Andrew Davidson, each have their own distinct significance. Royal Mail has produced coronation stamps three times in history, the first for King George VI in 1937 and the second for Queen Elizabeth II in 1953

    Royal Mail unveils 4 new commemorative stamps to mark King Charles' coronation here is what they represent gcw
    First Published Apr 28, 2023, 3:27 PM IST

    The Royal Mail has issued four new stamps commemorating King Charles III's Coronation. The new royal stamp series commemorates the King's coronation as well as a variety of topics that the monarch has sponsored throughout the years. 

    The four stamps, which are based on freshly commissioned wood engravings by artist Andrew Davidson, each have their own distinct significance, including the Coronation, Diversity and Community, The Commonwealth, and Sustainability and Biodiversity.

    Royal Mail has produced coronation stamps three times in history, the first for King George VI in 1937 and the second for Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.  Designed by Atelier Works, the public can view the stamps ahead of general release at the Postal Museum in London from April 28

    

    The Coronation stamp: This stamp, depicted in royal purple ink, depicts a Coronation scenario with the front of Westminster Abbey as a backdrop. A gun salute is fired while fireworks explode in the sky above. Crowds can also be seen watching the event and partying on the street.

    The Commonwealth stamp: The red Coronation stamp issued by Royal Mail honours the monarch's role as Commonwealth Head of State. The £2.20 stamp depicts a Commonwealth gathering, as well as the Commonwealth Games and several of the Commonwealth members' flags. It also honours trade and industry with industrial settings and pays honour to the fallen with a Commonwealth War Graves cemetery.

    

    The Diveristy and Community stamp: In Royal Mail's blue 1st class Diversity and Community stamp, figures representing the Jewish, Islamic, Christian, Sikh, Hindu, and Buddhist religions are prominent. The Royal Mail has defined this commemorative stamp as representing all religions and none. The blue backdrop scene also depicts rural and urban Britain, as well as several sites of worship located throughout the country, including a church and a mosque.

    The Sustainability and Biodiversity stamp: The green stamp represents sustainability and biodiversity, a subject close to the heart of the next King, who has spent decades battling on environmental and climate change concerns. The royal engraving depicts a beekeeper and a hedge layer against a natural backdrop of renewable energy sources such as hydroelectric power and solar panels, as well as sustainable agricultural techniques.

    

    Last Updated Apr 28, 2023, 3:27 PM IST
