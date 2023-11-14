Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Dramatic videos show large crack in the heart of Iceland town as volcanic eruption looms (WATCH)

    Iceland faces heightened seismic activity with fears of a volcanic eruption, leading to evacuations, travel advisories, and a state of emergency.

    Dramatic videos show large crack in the heart of Iceland town as volcanic eruption looms (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 14, 2023, 12:03 PM IST

    Iceland is currently grappling with heightened seismic activity, raising concerns about a potential volcanic eruption. The region has experienced over 2,000 small earthquakes in recent days, leading to fears of a volcanic event. Videos from the area depict houses shaking, and a viral clip shows a road near Grindavik splitting apart with steam and magma emerging from underground. The Icelandic Meteorological Office has indicated a "considerable" risk of eruption on or near the Reykjanes peninsula due to the substantial underground magma and its rapid movement.

    The situation has prompted the evacuation of Grindavik, home to approximately 4,000 people. Residents have been allowed brief access to their homes to collect valuables after waiting in their cars for hours, with Icelandic authorities closely monitoring the situation.

    The UK Foreign Office has issued travel advice, warning of the likelihood of a volcanic eruption. The advisory highlights increased seismic and volcanic activity on the Reykjanes peninsula, southwest of Reykjavik.

    Iceland, with 33 active volcanic systems, has declared a state of emergency, establishing shelters and help centers in nearby towns. Vidir Reynisson, head of Iceland's Civil Protection and Emergency Management agency, noted a 15-kilometer-long fissure where an eruption could potentially occur.

    Simultaneously, Mount Etna, one of the world's most active volcanoes in Italy, erupted on Sunday night, illuminating the night sky. Fortunately, the immediate surroundings of the volcano are uninhabited.

    Last Updated Nov 14, 2023, 12:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Amid diplomatic tension, India urges Canada to prevent attacks on religious sites, tackle hate speech AJR

    Amid diplomatic tension, India urges Canada to prevent attacks on religious sites, tackle hate speech

    1962 Ferrari 250 GTO becomes 2nd most expensive car ever auctioned; fetches staggering $51.7 million snt

    1962 Ferrari 250 GTO becomes 2nd most expensive car ever auctioned; fetches staggering $51.7 million

    Enough is enough UK PM Rishi Sunak faces first no confidence letter after Cabinet reshuffle gcw

    'Enough is enough...': UK PM Rishi Sunak faces first no-confidence letter after Cabinet reshuffle

    WATCH Gaffe-prone Joe Biden calls US Vice President Kamala Harris 'President'; video goes viral snt

    WATCH: Gaffe-prone Joe Biden calls US Vice President Kamala Harris 'President'; video goes viral

    Qatar court rejects India's appeal against death sentence for 8 ex-navy officers: Report

    Qatar court rejects India's appeal against death sentence for 8 ex-navy officers, claims report

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka govt revises guidelines for KEA dress code amid controversy, Mangalsutra and toe rings allowed vkp

    Karnataka govt revises guidelines for KEA dress code amid controversy, Mangalsutra and toe rings allowed

    Michael Jackson's iconic Pepsi Ad jacket from 1984 sold for Rs 2.5 crore; read details RBA

    Michael Jackson's iconic Pepsi Ad jacket from 1984 sold for Rs 2.5 crore; read details

    Amid diplomatic tension, India urges Canada to prevent attacks on religious sites, tackle hate speech AJR

    Amid diplomatic tension, India urges Canada to prevent attacks on religious sites, tackle hate speech

    BJP to strengthen under Vijayendra's leadership, not hereditary power: Pralhad Joshi

    BJP to strengthen under Vijayendra's leadership, not hereditary power: Pralhad Joshi

    Who was Kedarnath the man who made Bikanervala famous gcw

    Who was Kedarnath, the man who made Bikanervala famous?

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon