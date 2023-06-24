Dramatic videos of Wagner mercenaries moving toward Moscow go viral; Mayor asks people to stay indoors (WATCH)

Unverified social media videos show Wagner troops walking around Rostov-on-Don amid the locals - as well as drones flying over crowds and tanks parked in the streets. Several mercenaries are proceeding towards Moscow.

After taking a crucial military post on Saturday, rebel Wagner mercenaries moved northward towards Moscow on Saturday, just as Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to put an end to the uprising and prevent the outbreak of civil war. The quickly developing events represent both Russia's most significant security crisis since the strongman took office in late 1999 and the most serious challenge to the Russian president's reign to date.

Putin's spokesman insisted the Russian leader was still at work in the Kremlin and had not fled Moscow, as regular forces launched a "counter-terrorist operation" to halt the rebel advance in the Voronezh region, on the Wagner force's route to the capital.

Wagner's private military group was reportedly "moving across" the area, according to the governor of the Lipetsk region, whose seat is only 420 kilometres (260 miles) south of Moscow. The governor advised residents to stay inside their homes.

Wagner mercenaries arrived in Rostov-on-Don earlier today. Some troops then left and are proceeding north towards Moscow, but many "Wagnerites" have stayed in Rostov.

Unverified social media videos show Wagner troops mingling with city residents as they walk through the city centre, along with drones flying above the people, and tanks parked in the streets. Videos also showed Rostov's train station to be overflowing with passengers, with hundreds of them standing on the platform. According to reports, Rostov has stopped selling bus tickets, giving residents few options for leaving the city.

While everything was going on, Ukrainian commanders were enjoying the internal strife among their adversaries in Russia. A deputy defence minister even called it a "window of opportunity" for Kyiv's most recent counteroffensive to clear its area of Russian forces.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner force and a former close Putin supporter, claimed that his soldiers had taken over the military command post and airbase in Rostov-on-Don, at the south of the country, which served as the hub of Russia's offensive in Ukraine. He also vowed to depose Moscow's top military officials.

"We got to Rostov. Without a single shot we captured the HQ building," he said, in an audio message on social media channels, claiming that local civilians had welcomed the operation.

"Why does the country support us? Because we went on a march of justice," he said, claiming his men had not killed any soldiers despite having been hit with strikes from army "artillery and after that from helicopters."

Putin responded to the challenge in a televised speech, accusing Prighozin of a "stab in the back" that threatened Russia's own survival. Prighozin's private army provided shock troops for Moscow's operation in Ukraine. "Any internal turmoil is a deadly threat to our statehood and to us as a nation. This is a blow to Russia and to our people," Putin said.

"Extravagant ambitions and personal interests led to treason. All those who consciously stood on the path of betrayal, who prepared an armed rebellion, stood on the path of blackmail and terrorist methods, will suffer inevitable punishment, before the law and before our people." Putin added.

Security beefed up in Moscow; Mayor asks people to stay indoors

All large-scale outdoor events have been put on hold in the Moscow region until July 1st, according to the authorities. It comes after the mayor asked everyone to avoid moving around the city.

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin warned the situation in the capital was "difficult," as forces of the Wagner mercenary group moved towards Moscow to oust Russia's military leadership. "The situation is difficult. I ask you to refrain from travelling around the city as much as possible," Sobyanin said in a statement, warning of possible road closures and announcing Monday was a "non-working" day.

Russia warned the West against taking advantage of the armed insurrection by the Wagner group in Russia to achieve what Moscow said were their "anti-Russian" goals. "We warn the Western countries against any hint of possible use of the domestic Russian situation to achieve their Russophobic goals," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Putin's speech accusing him of treason was followed by Prigozhin's second broadside. "On treason of the motherland: the president is deeply wrong. We are patriots of our motherland," Prigozhin said. "Nobody plans to turn themselves in at the request of the president, the FSB or anyone else."

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said the uprising indicated Russia's was failing as he watched events in Russia as his own forces carried out a sluggish counteroffensive.

"Russia's weakness is obvious. Full-scale weakness," he said. "And the longer Russia keeps its troops and mercenaries on our land, the more chaos, pain, and problems it will have for itself later. It is also obvious, that Ukraine is able to protect Europe from the spread of Russian evil and chaos."