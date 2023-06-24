Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vladimir Putin calls Wagner's mutiny a 'stab in the back', warns of harsh response

    Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin of betraying Russia out of personal ambition. He also called Wagner rebellion- a ‘stab in the back’ to Russia. He said he will do anything to defend Russia amidst the Wagner rebellion.

    First Published Jun 24, 2023, 1:05 PM IST

    Amid the unrest sparked by the Wagner group, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday addressed the nation and called it 'stab in the back' and vowed 'punishment' for those responsible. He said thy had announced an anti-terror regime in Moscow and a number of provinces, and measures will be taken to restore stability in Rostov.

    Addressing the nation, Putin said, "What we are witnessing now is a stab in the back, and they must bear the punishment. We are fighting for the life and security of our people and any differences should be dropped. Our response will be harsh to this armed rebellion."

    The president further said they are fighting for the right of Russia to remain a country with a long history. "Personal interests led to the betrayal of the country, and we will defend our country and our citizens. Anyone who stepped on the side of mutiny will be punished. They will answer to the law and to our people," he added.

    "Russia is fighting hard for its future, and this requires letting go of everything that weakens us. We need all forces to unit and set aside any differences," Putin said. 

    He further said, "Those who organized the armed rebellion and took up arms against comrades in combat betrayed Russia and will bear the responsibility for that. I call on those who organized this crime to reason and make the only option, which is to return home and stop these actions."

    Hours after the Kremlin accused him of violent rebellion, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Russian mercenary company, said that Wagner soldiers had crossed the border into Russia from Ukraine. Yevgeny Prigozhin has promised to use all necessary measures to overthrow the nation's military leadership in Moscow and has pledged that his soldiers will "destroy everything" in their path.

    Last Updated Jun 24, 2023, 1:12 PM IST
