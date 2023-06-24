Yevgeny Prigozhin: All about Wagner mercenary group chief who called for rebellion in Russia

Russia has opened a criminal investigation against Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin. Born in 1961 in Russia, he is a high-profile, provocative mercenary leader, who has known Russian President Vladimir Putin since the 1990s. Know all about him.

The head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, on Saturday, vowed to "go to the end" to topple the Russian military leadership, a day after he accused it of launching strikes on his men. Prigozhin has a reputation as a millionaire with a sizable fortune based on government contracts, while it is unclear how much money he actually possesses.

62-year-old Prigozhin is the founder of the Russian mercenary group Wagner. Wagner spearheaded the capture of several key Ukrainian towns including Bakhmut, and gained public acclaim in Russia.

As regular Russian soldiers suffered massive casualties and experienced humiliating failures, Wagner's presence in the conflict became more and more noticeable. Prigozhin visited Russian jails to enlist warriors, offering them pardons provided they made it through a six-month stint serving with Wagner in the front lines.

Prior to joining an exclusive group close to the Russian President, Prigozhin worked as a hotdog vendor in Putin's hometown of Saint Petersburg. Having been found guilty of fraud and theft during the Soviet era, he spent over ten years in prison. He started a fairly successful fast-food business in the 1990s.

Prigozhin, who had expertise in the hospitality industry, built a high-end restaurant in Saint Petersburg that served Putin among its patrons. He subsequently switched from his position with the KGB to local politics.

Prigozhin earned the moniker "Putin's chef" thanks to the firm he started formerly serving the Kremlin. He later expanded into other areas, including media and an infamous internet “troll factory” that led to his indictment in the US for meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

The 62-year-old reportedly founded, oversaw, and provided funding for the clandestine private mercenary firm Wagner in January of this year. Wagner collaborated with the Russian army during that nation's invasion of Ukraine. In particular, Western nations and UN experts have charged Wagner mercenaries with violating human rights all throughout Africa, particularly in the Central African Republic, Libya, and Mali.