Kerala: Sandeep Varier meets Muslim League leaders a day after joining Congress

Former BJP leader Sandeep Warrier visited Pannakkad to meet Muslim League leaders, including Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal and P.K. Kunhalikutty. The visit, made on the directive of the KPCC, was seen as a step towards fostering alliances.

Malappuram: Sandeep G Varier, who recently left the Bharatiya Janata Party to join the Congress, visited the Pannakkad family to meet with leaders of the Muslim League. He was received by prominent Muslim League figures including Pannakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal and P.K. Kunhalikutty on Sunday (Nov 17). He was accompanied by MLAs N. Shamsudheen, Najeeb Kanthapuram, Youth League State General Secretary P.K. Firoz, and KPCC Secretary V. Babu Raj.

Local Congress and Muslim League leaders from Malappuram and Palakkad districts were also present during his visit to Pannakkad.

Ahead of his visit to Pannakkad, Sandeep Varier remarked that the Muslim League is a party that upholds the values of communal harmony. He clarified that the visit was made following directions from the KPCC. Sandeep also acknowledged that his previous stances were shaped by his role within the BJP. However, he emphasized that in his personal life, he has always upheld secular values.

Speaking at a press conference held at the KPCC headquarters on Saturday (Nov 16), Sandeep expressed his reasons for leaving the BJP. "I am joining a party that is a 'shop of love,'" he said. "My mistake was expecting love and care from a factory that only produces hatred. I was suffocated in a place that does not respect democracy."

He revealed that he had often felt sidelined and unsupported within the BJP. He recounted facing disciplinary action for speaking his mind and for posts he made on social media. "I was restricted from participating in media discussions. I faced action for over a year simply because of a personal post on Facebook.," he said.

