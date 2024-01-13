Dramatic videos of Iowa blizzard go viral; residents express shock as state comes to standstill (WATCH)

A snowstorm in the Western part of the US has caused major disruption among the people in the region. The blizzard strike resulted in the cancellation of 2,230 flights and 7,600 delays of flights on Friday. Experts have warned that the snowstorm is expected to get more intense in the coming days.

A massive snowstorm has unfolded in the Western parts of the US restraining normal movement and resulting in the standstill of the region. Iowa has witnessed more infrastructural damages compared to other states in the region as Friday marked strong winds and heavy blankets of snow.

Canadian cities such as Toronto and Ottawa have also come under the grasp of the snowstorm. Tens of Thousands of people in the US alone have been severely affected by the blizzard strike. Temperatures dropped close to -28°C (-18°F) in Iowa's capital Des Moines resulting in frequent power cuts. Many schools and colleges were also shut as they reverted back to online classes for the time being.

Republican presidential candidates candidate Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Ron DeSantis arrived in the city for a debate. However, the plans were put on the back burner due to the climatic conditions. South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley was expected to participate in several meetings and events on Friday but everything was canceled at the last minute.

Experts have warned that Chicago could witness 3 to 6 inches of snow as the storm is moving towards the midwest region. However, public schools are set to remain open as the government has not announced any closure despite warning from the metrological department. The strong winds and heavy snowfall also resulted in the cancellation of 2,230 flights and 7,600 delays of flights on Friday.

The capital city of Wisconsin, Milwaukee is gearing up for the entry of the snow storm in the weekend. Milwaukee is expected to witness the heaviest snow close to 12 to 18 inches as the snowstorm is expected to take up more extreme form in the coming days. Winds of up to 40 Miles per hour are also expected to strike the capital city of Wisconsin. The blizzard strike has so far resulted in the death of five. Almost all the cases have been the result of high exposure to freezing temperatures.