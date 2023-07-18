Donald Trump reveals strategy to end Russia-Ukraine war in 24 hours if he reclaims White House

Former US President Donald Trump reveals his plan to end the Russia-Ukraine war within a day of reclaiming the White House, citing good relations with both leaders.

Former US President Donald Trump has unveiled his strategy to end the Russia-Ukraine war within a day of retaking the White House, as reported by The Independent. This revelation comes after months of his earlier claim that he could swiftly bring an end to the conflict.

During an interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on "Sunday Morning Futures" on July 16, Trump was questioned about his previous statements. He asserted that resolving the war would be a simple task for him since he maintains good relations with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump stated, "I know Zelensky very well, I know Putin very well—even better—and I had a very good relationship with both of them." He indicated that he would instruct Zelensky to "make a deal" and Putin to recognize that not reaching an agreement would result in the US providing more support to Ukraine than ever before, ultimately ending the war.

In his critique of current President Joe Biden, Trump questioned his ability to handle world leaders, emphasizing that they are intelligent individuals. He mentioned leaders like France's Emmanuel Macron and Russia's Vladimir Putin, asserting that they are sharp, tough, and formidable.

"These are smart people, including (Emmanuel) Macron of France. I could go through the whole list of people, including (Vladimir) Putin… These people are sharp, tough, and generally vicious. They're vicious, and they're at the top of their game,' said Trump, then hit at Biden. We have a man that has no clue what's happening. It's the most dangerous time in the history of our country," Trump said.

When asked about the specifics of his plan, Trump praised Zelensky's character, referring to a July 2019 call between the two leaders. In that call, Trump had offered a "quid pro quo" agreement to pressure Zelensky into investigating conspiracy theories about Joe Biden in exchange for US aid.

The former president's bold claims and critique of the current administration raise questions about his potential role in international affairs and his approach to resolving complex global conflicts. As the situation evolves, it remains to be seen how his proposed strategies would unfold.