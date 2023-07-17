Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    The blasts on the bridge connecting Crimea and Russia have been attributed to Ukrainian unmanned naval surface vehicles, leading to an investigation of the incident as a "terrorist act." Casualties were reported, and both countries offer contrasting viewpoints on the matter

    Moscow has attributed the reported blasts on the bridge connecting Crimea and Russia to two 'unmanned naval surface vehicles', terming it a 'terrorist act' and launching an investigation. Tragically, a man and a woman lost their lives, and their daughter sustained severe injuries while driving on the bridge. The bridge, a symbolically and strategically significant infrastructure inaugurated by President Vladimir Putin in 2018, plays a crucial role in connecting road and rail traffic from Russia to the annexed Ukrainian peninsula.

    Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, claimed that Russia knows the reasons behind the attack but refrained from providing further details. He emphasized that the Kremlin is aware of the coordination between Ukraine, the United States, Europe, and NATO, but this will not lead to cutting diplomatic ties with these countries. 

    Ukraine's public broadcaster Suspilne referred to anonymous law enforcement sources suggesting that the incident could have been a special operation carried out by Ukraine's SBU intelligence agency and navy. A Ukrainian security service source revealed to the French news agency AFP that marine drones executed the operation, which proved challenging but ultimately successful.

    Natalia Humeniuk, the spokesperson for Ukraine’s southern command, hinted that Russia might be involved, considering the elaborate security measures they have implemented around the Crimean bridge. She suggested that the unfolding events could align with a script orchestrated by Russia.

    It is worth noting that in October, Russia accused Ukraine of another explosion that damaged the bridge, also known as the Kerch Bridge, and Ukraine indirectly admitted to the attack several months later.

