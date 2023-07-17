Kerch Bridge attack: Why Ukraine's bombing of Crimea Bridge hurts Russia

Two people have been killed and their daughter wounded in an attack on the vital bridge linking the annexed Crimean peninsula to the Russian mainland, according to a local official, in an incident that has been claimed by Ukrainian forces.

The longest bridge in Europe, commonly known as the Kerch Bridge, is around 12 miles long and carries both rail and vehicle traffic. For Moscow, it is of utmost strategic and symbolic significance. The bridge serves as a critical supply route for Russian forces in Ukraine.

According to reports, the attack was a joint operation of Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) and Ukraine’s naval forces. “There is damage to the roadway on spans of the Crimean Bridge,” Russia’s Transport Ministry said on Telegram.

On his Telegram channel, Vladimir Konstantinov, head of the State Council of the Republic of Crimea, blamed the damage to the bridge on a Ukrainian attack.

“Tonight the terrorist regime in Kyiv committed a new crime – it attacked the Crimean bridge,” Konstantinov said. “The railroad track was not damaged by the strike,” he added.

Videos shared on Telegram by Baza, Grey Zone, and other Crimean news organisations appeared to show a portion of the bridge collapsing in the most recent event, as well as damage to a vehicle. Aksenov, the leader of Crimea, reported that emergency personnel and law enforcement have been sent to the area. The bridge was being inspected, according to the Transport Ministry. Aksenov recommended locals as well as visitors to and from Crimea to take a different land route.

The bridge had experienced damage in October, when a powerful blast occurred, causing Russian officials to attribute it to a truck explosion while crossing the bridge, resulting in three fatalities. President Vladimir Putin labeled the incident a "terrorist attack," blaming Ukrainian security services. In response, he ordered retaliatory strikes on Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy later indirectly suggested his country's responsibility for the attack, listing the bridge among his army's "successes" in 2022.

The 19-km (12-mile) Crimea Bridge spans the Kerch Strait, providing the only direct connection between Russia's transport network and the annexed Crimean peninsula. It was a significant project for President Putin, who inaugurated it in 2018 by driving a truck across the bridge himself. The bridge encompasses separate road and railway components supported by concrete stilts, transitioning to a wider span held by steel arches to allow passage for ships between the Black Sea and the smaller Azov Sea.

Constructed at an estimated cost of $3.6 billion, the bridge was built by a company owned by Arkady Rotenberg, a close ally and former judo partner of President Putin. The bridge plays a vital role in supplying fuel, food, and other goods to Crimea, which houses Russia's Black Sea Fleet in the port of Sevastopol.

Moreover, it became a major supply route for Russian forces following their invasion of Ukraine in February, which saw forces from Crimea seize territories in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. The bridge's vulnerability to attacks and damage highlights the ongoing hostilities between Russia and Ukraine, which further complicates the geopolitical situation in the region.

As authorities investigate the recent attack and assess the damage, it remains to be seen how this incident will impact relations between Russia and Ukraine. The situation underscores the fragility of the region's peace and stability and raises concerns about potential further escalation. With both sides accusing each other of orchestrating attacks, tensions between the two countries are likely to persist, and the impact on the vital bridge's operations and security will be closely monitored in the coming days and weeks. The international community will be watching closely to see how these events unfold and how they might affect the broader dynamics in the region.