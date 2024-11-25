Perfect getaway with IRCTC's Andaman tour: AC accommodation, Island trips, free meals & more!

IRCTC Andaman Tour Package offers an amazing 5 nights/6 days experience. This trip includes AC hotel accommodation, trips to Neil Island, Havelock Island, and more.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Nov 25, 2024, 2:01 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 25, 2024, 2:01 PM IST

IRCTC Andaman Tour Package

If you love beaches, don’t miss IRCTC's Andaman Tour Package! The Andaman and Nicobar Islands, renowned for their timeless beauty, offer breathtaking beaches with serene, natural views.

article_image2

Andaman Nicobar Tour Package

The tour spans 5 nights and 6 days, with departure scheduled for December 18, 2024. AC hotel accommodation is included. You can book this package online via the IRCTC website or at the Tourism Center on Platform 16 of New Delhi Railway Station.

article_image3

Andaman Tourism

To book directly, visit IRCTC's official tourism website: www.irctctourism.com. The package is priced at Rs 82,020 for solo travelers, Rs 59,760 per person for two travelers, and Rs 56,270 per person for groups of three. Separate charges apply for children aged 5-11.

article_image4

IRCTC Tour Packages 2024

The package includes roundtrip airfare from Hyderabad to Port Blair, air-conditioned accommodation, and boat trips to Neil Island, Havelock Island, Ross Island, and North Bay Island.

article_image5

Andaman Trip

Don't miss this opportunity to experience the enchanting Andaman Islands. For more details, visit the official IRCTC website.

