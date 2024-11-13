Donald Trump to create new 'warrior board' to purge military generals 'lacking leadership quality': Report

US President-elect Donald Trump’s Team is considering forming a “warrior board” to review senior officers in the military and weed out “woke generals”, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

Donald Trump to create new 'warrior board' to purge military generals 'lacking leadership quality': Report
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 13, 2024, 4:47 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 13, 2024, 5:03 PM IST

In a significant development, US President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team is pushing for an executive order to establish a “warrior board” with the power to purge military generals who don’t align with his vision. If Trump approves, the board would recommend dismissals within 30 days, targeting officers “lacking in leadership qualities." Though the criteria remain vague, according to the report by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

Drawing inspiration from a 1940 military board, this move is seen as a step toward removing military leaders involved in the Afghanistan withdrawal or deemed too “woke.”

"As commander in chief, Trump can fire any officer at will, but an outside board whose members he appoints would bypass the Pentagon’s regular promotion system.

The draft order stated it aims to establish a review that focuses “on leadership capability, strategic readiness, and commitment to military excellence”. “The draft doesn’t specify what officers need to do or present to show if they meet those standards. The draft order originated with one of several outside policy groups collaborating with the transition team and is one of numerous executive orders under review by Trump’s team,” a transition official told WSJ.

The board would be in line with Trump’s calls for purging what he views as failed generals, including those involved in the chaotic 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan, according to people familiar with the policy discussions.

Trump has said he would ask all generals involved in the withdrawal to resign by “noon on Inauguration Day”, as per the WSJ report.

