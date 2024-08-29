Donald Trump assassination bid: FBI releases new evidence photos, shooter's detailed plot; see pics

The FBI has released new photos in its investigation into the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump at a July 13 campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed by a Secret Service sniper after injuring Trump and two others, and killing one person.

The FBI has released four new images as part of its investigation into the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13. The shooter, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was shot and killed by a Secret Service sniper after he fired eight rounds, injuring Trump and two other attendees, and causing one fatality.

"I'm more of a believer now..." Donald Trump recounts assassination bid in interview with Elon Musk

At a Wednesday briefing, Kevin Rojek, the FBI's Pittsburgh field office chief, shed new light on the pre-attack behavior of Thomas Matthew Crooks. Rojek described Crooks as having "engaged in detailed attack planning" and becoming "hyper-focused" on the Trump rally once it was announced, reported CBS news.

An investigation by the FBI revealed that Thomas Matthew Crooks' online activities prior to the attack included researching campaign events for both Trump and Biden, as well as accessing information on explosives and antisemitic materials. However, despite these findings, authorities have yet to determine a definitive motive behind Crooks' actions.

The newly released photos include images of Crooks' AR-style rifle, disassembled and alongside a backpack he carried at the rally.

The FBI also released images of two rudimentary improvised explosive devices discovered in Crooks' vehicle, characterized as "relatively crude" in design. Additionally, a photo shows the air conditioning unit on the AGR building that Crooks leveraged to gain access to the rooftop, from where he launched the attack, as reported by CBS News.



The FBI's probe into the attempted assassination of Donald Trump is still underway, with no indication of a larger conspiracy or a second shooter. Trump has been collaborating with investigators, who are also working to gather more information from Crooks' parents, who have been described as fully cooperative and willing to assist in the investigation. So far, there is no evidence to suggest that Crooks had any accomplices or outside help in planning the attack.

Latest Videos