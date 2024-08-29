Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Donald Trump assassination bid: FBI releases new evidence photos, shooter's detailed plot; see pics

    The FBI has released new photos in its investigation into the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump at a July 13 campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed by a Secret Service sniper after injuring Trump and two others, and killing one person.

    Donald Trump assassination bid: FBI releases new evidence photos, shooter's detailed plot; see pics anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 29, 2024, 3:33 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 29, 2024, 3:35 PM IST

    The FBI has released four new images as part of its investigation into the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13. The shooter, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was shot and killed by a Secret Service sniper after he fired eight rounds, injuring Trump and two other attendees, and causing one fatality.

    "I'm more of a believer now..." Donald Trump recounts assassination bid in interview with Elon Musk

    At a Wednesday briefing, Kevin Rojek, the FBI's Pittsburgh field office chief, shed new light on the pre-attack behavior of Thomas Matthew Crooks. Rojek described Crooks as having "engaged in detailed attack planning" and becoming "hyper-focused" on the Trump rally once it was announced, reported CBS news.

    An investigation by the FBI revealed that Thomas Matthew Crooks' online activities prior to the attack included researching campaign events for both Trump and Biden, as well as accessing information on explosives and antisemitic materials. However, despite these findings, authorities have yet to determine a definitive motive behind Crooks' actions.

    The newly released photos include images of Crooks' AR-style rifle, disassembled and alongside a backpack he carried at the rally.

    The FBI also released images of two rudimentary improvised explosive devices discovered in Crooks' vehicle, characterized as "relatively crude" in design. Additionally, a photo shows the air conditioning unit on the AGR building that Crooks leveraged to gain access to the rooftop, from where he launched the attack, as reported by CBS News.
     

    The FBI's probe into the attempted assassination of Donald Trump is still underway, with no indication of a larger conspiracy or a second shooter. Trump has been collaborating with investigators, who are also working to gather more information from Crooks' parents, who have been described as fully cooperative and willing to assist in the investigation. So far, there is no evidence to suggest that Crooks had any accomplices or outside help in planning the attack.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Caught on camera: Haitian man goes on rampage at Chilean airport, smashes counter with hammer over ticket scam shk

    Caught on camera: Haitian man goes on rampage at Chilean airport, smashes counter with hammer over ticket scam

    Typhoon Shanshan hits Japan's Kyushu: Nearly 4 million evacuated amid record rainfall; WATCH viral videos snt

    Typhoon Shanshan hits Japan's Kyushu: Nearly 4 million evacuated amid record rainfall; WATCH viral videos

    4-year-old boy accidentally smashes 3,500-year-old bronze-age artifact during visit to Israeli museum shk

    4-year-old boy accidentally smashes 3,500-year-old bronze-age artifact during visit to Israeli museum (Watch)

    BREAKING Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 recorded from Afghanistan; tremors felt in Kashmir snt

    Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 recorded from Afghanistan; tremors felt in India, Pakistan (WATCH)

    George Soros is Kalyug's Raavan Outrage erupts as son Alex visits Ukraine amid escalating Russia war snt

    'George Soros is Kalyug's Raavan': Outrage erupts as son Alex visits Ukraine amid escalating Russia war

    Recent Stories

    Vastu Tips: 5 Ultimate ways to attract money, from Burning Incense Sticks to using a Copper Swastika NTI

    Vastu Tips: 5 Ultimate ways to attract money, from burning Incense Sticks to using a Copper Swastika

    8 Instant Gujarati Snacks for Weekend anr

    8 Instant Gujarati Snacks to Double Your Weekend Fun

    If intruders are not stopped Champai Soren slams Jharkhand Govt over Bangladeshi infiltration issue snt

    'If intruders are not stopped...': Champai Soren slams Jharkhand Govt over Bangladeshi infiltration issue

    Looking for a career in culinary arts? Consider these 8 high-paying jobs in food industry vkp

    Looking for a career in culinary arts? Consider these 8 high-paying jobs in food industry

    Rahul Gandhi trolled for jiu-jitsu moves featured in Congress' throwback video (Watch) shk

    Rahul Gandhi trolled for jiu-jitsu moves featured in Congress' throwback video (Watch)

    Recent Videos

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon