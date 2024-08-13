"I'm more of a believer now..." Donald Trump recounts assassination bid in interview with Elon Musk

Elon Musk interviewed Donald Trump on his social media network X today. The event, delayed by over 40 minutes due to a DDOS attack, lasted two hours. Trump and Musk discussed the recent assassination attempt on Trump and included criticism of Democratic rival Kamala Harris for the 2024 presidential race.

During a live conversation with X owner Elon Musk, Donald Trump recounted the incident when he was shot at during a rally in Pennsylvania last month. Trump, who survived the assassination attempt and ended up with a bloodied ear, mentioned that the experience has made him "more of a believer" now.

"For those people that don't believe in God, I think we all have to start thinking about that," he added.

"You know, I'm a believer. Now I'm more of a believer, I think. And a lot of people have said that to me. A lot of great people have said that to me, actually. But it was, it was amazing that I happened to be turned just at that perfect angle," Trump said.

Trump also revealed the reason behind his assassination attempt that took place about a month ago at a rally.

“I was shot because of my stance on immigration," Trump said.

“It was a hard hit. It was very, I guess you would say, surreal, but it wasn't surreal. You know, I was telling somebody, you have instances like this ... where you feel it's a surreal situation. And I never felt that way. I knew immediately that it was a bullet," he said.

With over 1.3 million users tuning in, Trump's interview with Elon Musk provided a timely platform for him to regain attention and momentum, particularly as Kamala Harris has recently surpassed him in opinion polls, following her emergence as the new Democratic frontrunner after taking over from Joe Biden in the presidential race.

