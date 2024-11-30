'Insult to India': Bangladeshi students step on Indian flag at universities' gates, sparks outrage | See Pics

Students at prominent universities in Bangladesh have been pictured stepping on the Indian national flag, which was deliberately placed at the gates of these institutions, sparking widespread outrage across India.

In a deeply disturbing development, students at prominent universities in Bangladesh have been pictured stepping on the Indian national flag, which was deliberately placed at the gates of these institutions, sparking widespread outrage across India. The incidents, which occurred at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), Dhaka University (Ganit Bhavan) and Noakhali Science and Technology University, have ignited a firestorm of criticism, with many condemning the acts as a flagrant disrespect to India's national symbol.

Shocking images of the Indian flag being trampled on by Bangladeshi students have gone viral on social media, drawing strong reactions from Indian citizens and public figures alike. At BUET, the flag was seen painted on the gate, and students were caught stepping on it as they entered the university. Similarly, at Dhaka University, the flag was reportedly placed on the entry gate of Ganit Bhavan, forcing all who passed through to tread on it.

This act of disrespect has fueled anger, with many social media users calling for action against those involved. Several tweets, including calls from Indian citizens, have demanded that the Indian government deport Bangladeshi students from Indian universities.

"Indian flag painted at the gate of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology. This is a direct insult to India. MEA, take a look at it," said one user on X.

Another irked user added, "Bangladeshi Muslims hate India and Hindus. Ministry of Education must deport all Muslim Bangladeshi students back to Bangladesh. There are 1000s of Bangladeshi students studying in Universities of Delhi and Punjab. All these students must be thrown out immediately."

"Indian flags have been painted or placed on a walkway of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology and other campuses in Bangladesh. Students are walking on the flags oblivious of or contemptuous to them. Such conduct demonstrates an extraordinary degree of hatred for a nation that was instrumental in the creation of Bangladesh in 1971. Human memory is short. Over 200,000 Bengali women and girls were raped by Pakistanis during the Bangladesh liberation war in one of history’s worst examples of genocidal rape, before the Indian army intervened. Thousands of Indian soldiers lost their lives," wrote the Australian Hindu Media.

A fourth user remarked, "Another shocking incident from Bangladesh! The Indian national flag has been placed on the entry gate of Dhaka University (Ganit Bhavan), forcing everyone to step on it and disrespect our flag. Narendra Modi ji, are you aware of this or not?"

The issue comes at a time of rising tensions between India and Bangladesh, particularly after a surge in violence against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. The outrage also follows the recent arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, a former ISKCON member, on sedition charges. Das and 18 others were accused of disrespecting Bangladesh's national flag during a rally in October. Following his arrest and denial of bail earlier this week, protests erupted across Bangladesh, particularly in Dhaka and Chattogram.

The Indian government has been expressing its concern over the increasing attacks on Hindus, temples, and religious sites in Bangladesh, with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasizing that it is the responsibility of the Bangladeshi government to protect its minorities and citizens.

"The primary responsibility for the protection of life and liberty of all citizens of Bangladesh, including minorities, rests with the government of Bangladesh," Jaishankar said, adding that the Indian high commission in Dhaka continues to monitor the situation related to minorities in that country "closely".

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has reiterated its concerns and called on Bangladesh to take stronger measures to protect its minorities. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted that India has consistently raised these issues with Dhaka and urged the Bangladeshi government to prevent such provocations from escalating further.

"Our position on the matter is very clear -- the interim government must live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities," Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

"We are concerned at the surge of extremist rhetoric, increasing incidents of violence and provocation. These developments cannot be dismissed only as media exaggeration. We once again call upon Bangladesh to take all steps for the protection of minorities," he added.

