Elon Musk recreates infamous 'let that sink in' moment as Donald Trump makes it to White House; see VIRAL post

Tesla and X owner Elon Musk, on Wednesday, expressed his happiness, in a series of posts, as Donald Trump won the White House race against Kamala Harris, to be the US President. SpaceX chief Elon Musk, who has openly endorsed Trump’s presidential run, posted a photo of him carrying a sink, and wrote “Let that sink in".

The photo, that was edited with White House in the background, was a throwback of Musk walking into Twitter headquarters with a sink after he took over the social media platform in 2022.

This is one of many posts the Tesla owner shared about the US election. Musk, one of the biggest supporters of Donald Trump, has been sharing various posts advocating why Americans should choose Trump as their president instead of Kamala Harris.

In 2022, Musk reinstated Trump’s banned X account by running a poll after he acquired the platform. "The people have spoken," Musk shared back in 2022, citing that 51.8% of more than 15 million X users wanted the ban lifted.

The popularity of “Let that sink in”

The phrase "let that sink in" first gained attention in 2022 with a video of Musk carrying a sink into Twitter headquarters, signaling his bold acquisition of the social media giant. Symbolically, it suggested both a fresh start and his mission to “clean up” the platform. Upon completing the $44 billion acquisition, Musk's initial action was swift; he dismissed all top executives immediately.

In marking the second anniversary of this acquisition, Musk again shared the iconic video on X, reminding followers of the moment he cemented his ownership of the platform on October 28, 2022.

Musk’s role in Trump's win?

Interestingly, the billionaire Elon Musk sank millions of dollars into helping the Trump’s campaign win Pennsylvania. Similarly, Donald Trump in his victory speech made a special mention of Musk.

Referring to Musk, Donald Trump said, "A star is born," adding that the US needs "to protect our genuises, we don't have many of them".

Trump expressed gratitude to Musk, describing him as "an amazing guy" and recounting time spent with him during the campaign. Interestingly, the billionaire sank millions of dollars into helping the former president’s campaign win Pennsylvania.

"We have a new star, a star is born: Elon," Trump told his supporters "He's an amazing guy. We were sitting together tonight. You know, he spent two weeks in Philadelphia, in different parts of Pennsylvania, campaigning."

"Only Elon can do this," Trump said of watching a recent SpaceX launch. "That's why I love you, Elon."

“He’s a character. He’s a special guy, he’s a super genius,” Trump said of Musk, “We have to protect our geniuses. We don’t have that many of them. We have to protect our super geniuses,” Trump said.

