ISKCON urges Bangladesh Govt to provide security to lawyers willing to fight Chinmoy Krishna Das' case

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Kolkata has urged the Bangladesh government to ensure the safety of lawyers willing to represent Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in his ongoing case, following a violent attack on his attorney.

ISKCON Kolkata spokesperson Radharamn Das reported on Monday that Ramen Roy, the lawyer defending Chinmoy Krishna Das, was attacked by a group of Islamists at his home in Bangladesh.

Das added that no new lawyer has come forward to take on the case since the attack on Roy, due to concerns for their safety.

"No new lawyer has come up to fight his case till now. Those who want to fight the case are afraid that they might face the same consequences as Ramen Roy. We would request the Bangladesh government to provide the lawyers who are willing to fight the case with adequate safety and security," he said.

"It must be ensured that such targeted attacks are dealt with sternly. The situation is deeply alarming and highlights the hostile environment faced by those supporting justice for minorities in Bangladesh," he added.

Radharamn Das stated that Roy's only "fault" was defending Chinmoy Krishna Das in court, which led to a group of Islamists ransacking his home.

The attack left Roy with critical injuries, and he is currently in the ICU, fighting for his life, according to the ISKCON Kolkata spokesperson.

"Please pray for Advocate Ramen Roy. His only 'fault' was defending Chinmoy Krishna Das in court. Islamists ransacked his home and brutally attacked him, leaving him in the ICU, fighting for his life. #SaveBangladeshiHindus #FreeChinmoyKrishnaPrabhu," he posted on X along with a picture of Roy in ICU on Monday night.

Chinmoy Krishna Das, a spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, was arrested on Monday at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport while on his way to Chattogram to attend a rally.

On Tuesday, a court in Bangladesh denied him bail and ordered him to be sent to jail until January 2, 2025.

Historically, Hindus made up about 22 percent of Bangladesh's population during the 1971 Liberation War. However, this percentage has significantly decreased in recent decades, and Hindus now account for only around 8 percent of the country's total population. This decline is primarily due to socio-political marginalization, migration, and periodic violence over the years.

