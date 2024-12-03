ELIMINATED! Israel says 7 Hamas terrorists involved in October 7 massacre killed in central Gaza operations

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have confirmed a series of successful strikes carried out by the 990th Reserve Artillery Regiment in the central Gaza Strip, resulting in the deaths of several Hamas operatives.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have confirmed a series of successful strikes carried out by the 990th Reserve Artillery Regiment in the central Gaza Strip, resulting in the deaths of several Hamas operatives. According to the IDF, at least seven individuals involved in the October 7, 2023, assault were killed during these recent operations.

"13 months later, we are still eliminating terrorists who participated in the October 7 massacre. During ongoing operations in Central Gaza, our troops eliminated several terrorists through targeted strikes, including 7 who participated in the massacre," the IDF said in a post on X.

The artillery unit, part of the 99th Division, has been actively engaged in operations within the Netzarim Corridor area since it assumed responsibility for the region last month.

Among the high-profile Hamas figures eliminated in these strikes are Abd al-Razak, a Nukhba Force operative with expertise in engineering, and Marzouk Alhor, Abd Abu Awd Yusri, Omar Abu Abdullah, Ahmed Zahad (also a Nukhba operative), and Maad Abu Gharbua. These individuals were reportedly involved in the initial attack on October 7 that caused significant casualties and damage.

"The IDF will continue to operate to locate and eliminate terrorists who conduct terrorist activities against the civilians of Israel and those involved in the October 7 massacre," the statement on X further said.

In addition to these targeted killings, the IDF reported that the 179th Reserve Armored Brigade and the 551st Reserve Paratroopers Brigade carried out a series of raids in the Netzarim Corridor, demolishing multiple Hamas infrastructure sites. During the operations, various weapons were also seized, further disrupting the militant group's capabilities in the region.

The ongoing operations are part of Israel’s broader military efforts to neutralize Hamas targets and dismantle its infrastructure following the deadly October 7 attacks.

