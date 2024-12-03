Bangladesh horror continues: Another Chinmoy Krishna Das' lawyer attacked, chamber vandalised (WATCH)

Hindu advocate Reagan Acharya, who is representing Chinmay Krishna Das in a high-profile sedition case, was severely injured in a brutal attack on the Chattogram court premises.

Amid escalating violence against the Hindu community in Bangladesh, a shocking incident occurred on Tuesday when Hindu advocate Reagan Acharya, who is representing Chinmay Krishna Das in a high-profile sedition case, was severely injured in a brutal attack on the Chattogram court premises. Extremists reportedly targeted Acharya while he sought a bail hearing for his client. Following the assault, the attackers reportedly vandalised and looted Acharya's chambers, leaving them in ruins.

Also read: ISKCON urges Bangladesh Govt to provide security to lawyers willing to fight Chinmoy Krishna Das' case

The violent incident has sparked outrage, highlighting the growing insecurity faced by Hindu minorities and their advocates in Bangladesh. Advocate Acharya, who had been outspoken in his defense of Das, was reportedly attacked by Islamist extremists who oppose his support for the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON).

Eyewitnesses reported that a group of men stormed Acharya's chambers after the court hearing and ransacked the office, damaging furniture and important case files. The attackers also looted valuables, leaving the chambers in complete disarray.

Acharya was rushed to a local hospital following the attack, where he is receiving treatment for serious injuries. The incident has drawn criticism from human rights organizations and legal communities, both within Bangladesh and internationally.

Reacting to the latest attack on Chinmoy Krishna Das' lawyer, ISKCON Kolkata spokesperson said, "The day when Chinmay Krishna Prabhu was first arrested and produced in court one of his lawyers was Regan Acharya. After the hearing his chamber was vandalised and he was attacked brutally. In this video his name on the signboard of his chamber is visible in Bengali. How can anyone lawyer appear for #ChinmoyKrishnaDas when they are being targeted?"

Chinmoy Krishna Das' lawyer Ramen Roy battles for life in ICU

Earlier, Das had claimed that Ramen Roy, who was defending Chinmoy Krishna Das, was attacked by a group of Islamists at his home in Bangladesh. According to Das, Roy's only "fault" was defending the Hindu monk in court, which led to a group of Islamists ransacking his home.

The attack left Roy critically injured, and he is now in the ICU, battling for his life, according to the ISKCON Kolkata spokesperson.

"Please pray for Advocate Ramen Roy. His only 'fault' was defending Chinmoy Krishna Das in court. Islamists ransacked his home and brutally attacked him, leaving him in the ICU, fighting for his life. #SaveBangladeshiHindus #FreeChinmoyKrishnaPrabhu," he posted on X along with a picture of Roy in ICU on Monday night.

Chinmoy Krishna Das' bail hearing set for January 2

Chinmoy Krishna Das did not receive any relief on Tuesday as his bail hearing in a Bangladesh court was postponed for a month due to the absence of a lawyer to represent him, according to media reports.

After the initial hearing on Tuesday, the judge rescheduled the bail hearing for January 2. Chattogram Metropolitan Police ADC (Prosecution) Mofizur Rahman was quoted by bdnews24.com stating that Das will have to wait a month to find out if he will be granted bail in the sedition case against him.

Das's bail plea was to be heard by Chattogram Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Saiful Islam, but no lawyer appeared on his behalf. The hearing was adjourned, and no further legal proceedings took place that day.

Also read: Writ petition in Bangladesh High Court seeks ban on Indian TV channels citing provocative content

Heavy security was deployed in the Chattogram court area for the hearing, with numerous security officials stationed nearby. However, Das was not brought to court for the hearing, and a protest march was organized by members of the Chattogram Bar Association and other lawyers in support of his case.

Das, a spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, was arrested on November 25 at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on charges of sedition. He was denied bail and sent to jail on November 26, sparking protests by his supporters.

Tragically, a lawyer was killed during the violent unrest in Chattogram following Das's arrest. After Das was denied bail, his legal team filed a revision petition seeking a new hearing, but no hearing occurred that day.

Relations between India and Bangladesh have deteriorated since the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus assumed power after the ousting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August. India has voiced concerns over increasing attacks on minorities, particularly Hindus, in Bangladesh.

Reports of violent assaults on Hindus have surged in recent months, with minority groups frequently documenting atrocities against their community members, even after Yunus took office.

Latest Videos