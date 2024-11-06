'A star is born': Donald Trump lauds 'amazing' Elon Musk in US President election victory speech (WATCH)

Donald Trump gave a shoutout to SpaceX founder Elon Musk when he took the stage at Palm Beach County Convention Center to deliver his victory address as the United States Presidential Election results became clear.

Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 6, 2024, 1:41 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 6, 2024, 1:47 PM IST

In a stunning political comeback, Donald Trump emerged victorious in the 2024 US presidential election, defeating Vice President Kamala Harris in a tightly contested race. As the results became clear, Trump addresses his supporters at election watch party in West Palm Beach, Florida. In his victory speech, Trump thanked a host of people, including Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk.

Referring to Musk, Donald Trump said, "A star is born," adding that the US needs "to protect our genuises, we don't have many of them".

Trump expressed gratitude to Musk, describing him as "an amazing guy" and recounting time spent with him during the campaign. Interestingly, the billionaire sank millions of dollars into helping the former president’s campaign win Pennsylvania.

"We have a new star, a star is born: Elon," Trump told his supporters "He's an amazing guy. We were sitting together tonight. You know, he spent two weeks in Philadelphia, in different parts of Pennsylvania, campaigning."

"Only Elon can do this," Trump said of watching a recent SpaceX launch. "That's why I love you, Elon."

“He’s a character. He’s a special guy, he’s a super genius,” Trump said of Musk, “We have to protect our geniuses. We don’t have that many of them. We have to protect our super geniuses,” Trump said.

Earlier in the day, Elon Musk, who may lead a government efficiency commission under Trump's administration, expressed support on social media, posting a photo alongside Trump with the message, "Game, set and match."

